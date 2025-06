Thông tin Jill Boden (JILLBODEN)

Jill Boden is a coin named after Jill Biden, the wife of the current POTUS Joe Biden. Since the memecoin Jeo Boden has skyrocketed to absurd highs, a developer decided to launch JILLBODEN. That developer 'rugpulled' original investors which caused me to make a community takeover for the coin. With the upcoming election hype we believe this coin could outperform the vast majority of the memecoin market.

Website chính thức: https://jillboden.fun/