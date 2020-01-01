Tokenomics của Jigsaw USD (JUSD)
Thông tin Jigsaw USD (JUSD)
Jigsaw Finance is a DeFi protocol focused on dynamic collateral management and stablecoin issuance. The platform introduces a CDP (Collateralized Debt Position)-based system that allows users to deposit a variety of supported cryptoassets as collateral to mint the protocol’s native stablecoin, jUSD.
Jigsaw Finance is designed to increase composability within the DeFi ecosystem. Unlike traditional CDP systems where collateral remains locked until debt repayment, Jigsaw enables users to dynamically reallocate their collateral across whitelisted protocols. This functionality allows users to pursue optimal yield opportunities while maintaining active debt positions. Supported collateral types can be moved into yield-optimizing platforms, liquidity pools, or lending markets without requiring loan closure.
The minting process allows users to borrow jUSD against eligible collateral at a protocol-defined Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio, depending on the specific asset. A minting fee applies upon creation of each debt position. Once minted, jUSD can be used within the Jigsaw ecosystem for various financial strategies, such as looping, liquidity provision, or leveraged exposure to underlying assets.
Borrowing activity is governed by parameters including maximum LTV ratios, borrowing interest rates, and liquidation thresholds to maintain systemic stability. Health ratios are continuously monitored, and users whose positions fall below minimum collateral requirements are subject to liquidation mechanisms designed to protect the solvency of the protocol.
Jigsaw Finance integrates with external yield platforms such as Pendle, Spectra, Reservoir, and others, allowing users to deposit their collateral into third-party venues while maintaining their borrowing capacity. This structure optimizes capital efficiency, as users can generate yield on their collateral without sacrificing liquidity access.
In addition to core integrations, Jigsaw extends composability by partnering with leading protocols including Aave, Dinero, Fluid, Nucleus, Elixir, Usual, and EtherFi pools. Users can redeploy collateral across these whitelisted DeFi protocols to maximize yield potential.
Jigsaw also supports seamless collateral asset swapping without requiring debt repayment. Users can swap between collateralized assets (e.g., BTC ↔️ ETH or USDC ↔️ USDe) while keeping their CDP positions intact. This enhances flexibility and enables users to adjust their strategies dynamically as market conditions change.
The stablecoin jUSD is pegged to the U.S. dollar and is backed by overcollateralized debt positions. It is designed for use within DeFi applications, including payments, trading, liquidity mining, and additional yield farming opportunities, offering a stable and predictable unit of account.
All collateral deposited through Jigsaw flows directly into partner protocols, enhancing liquidity and value within their ecosystems. By combining dynamic collateral management, stablecoin issuance, and deep DeFi integrations, Jigsaw Finance offers users a flexible framework for capital optimization and yield generation.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Jigsaw USD (JUSD)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Jigsaw USD (JUSD), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của Jigsaw USD (JUSD): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Jigsaw USD (JUSD) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token JUSD tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token JUSD có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của JUSD, hãy khám phá giá token JUSD theo thời gian thực!
