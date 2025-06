Thông tin JAW (JAW)

Jaw is a meme coin based on a playful little shark. It aims to engage the cryptocurrency community through its unique branding and themes derived from internet culture. The project encourages participation and interaction among users, creating a space for fun and creativity within the crypto ecosystem. By focusing on community-driven initiatives, Jaw seeks to carve out its niche in the growing world of meme coins.

Website chính thức: https://jawsolana.eu/