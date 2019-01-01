Tokenomics của Isiklar Coin (ISIKC)
Thông tin Isiklar Coin (ISIKC)
TURGUT ISIK, founder of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. was born in Bartın in 1932. After completing his education, he worked in the companies of his father and his grandfather for a while. In 1952 he established Isıklar Collective Company with his father Ali Rıza Isık. Turgut Isık who took over the works in 1959 as his father passed away, has established Isıklar Limited Company with Sezai Turkes and Fevzi Akkaya and by converting this company, which operated as a sales company for long years into a corporation, he entered industry with Bartın Brick factory.
Turgut Isık established the factories Baksan Bartın paper sack, Bartın Lime and Meytas Lime and Cumra Paper Bags Factory between the years 1969 and 1981 . In 1976 he established Isıklar Maritime Group being composed of Isıklar Maritime Bargem , Bartas Bartın and Ship Barden. With the investments made in these companies, he had a fleet with 1 tanker and 13 dry cargo ships. With the establishment of Ozısık Construction and Genta Engineering Co, he entered into construction and contracting sectors. In 1974 in order to ensure continuity of his institutions, he gathered all his companies under the roof of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. Turgut Isık who passed away on 26th of March 1990, had the principle “Life is not a challenge,challenge is life” and as being a member of Turkish Private sector, in order to make contribution to the economical development of our country, he has realized all his responsibilities both in and out of the country with his outmost efforts, meticulous works and never ending dynamism, which he deemed was his duty. A few years before his passing away, Turgut Isık has wanted to establish a foundation for health and education and he has started with the related works. His desire which he could not fulfill during his lifetime was realized by his family in 1991 being in line with his educational and health targets. And now in 2019 , ISIKLAR HOLDING decided to move forward to the most innovative and trendy technology - blockchain. And created Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) . Bulgarian based company Isiklar Coin Bulgaria LTD creates its own coin which is affiliate based utility token , that serves the ISIKC Platform for all their long-term partners and suppliers . ISIKC is a ERC20 ethereum based token. Basicly the idea behind ISIKC is simple customer loyalty program , it is developed on blockhain because of all the pros that the technology gives. We believe that after the ISIKLAR application we can implement this idea worldwide.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Isiklar Coin (ISIKC)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Isiklar Coin (ISIKC), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của Isiklar Coin (ISIKC): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token ISIKC tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token ISIKC có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của ISIKC, hãy khám phá giá token ISIKC theo thời gian thực!
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
