Thông tin Idena (IDNA)

Idena is a novel way to formalise people on the blockchain without personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-resistant test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by Proof-of-Person (PoP) consensus. Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity — one single person with equal voting power.

Website chính thức: https://idena.io/