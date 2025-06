Thông tin Hourglass (WAIT)

Hourglass is a community-driven, tax-free token with renounced ownership. 100% is circulating. The mission of Hourglass is to elevate Web 3.0 by incubating projects that bridge the crypto space with mainstream entertainment, popular apps, major retail brands, and large-scale real-life events.

Website chính thức: https://hourglassx.com