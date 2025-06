Thông tin Groggo By Matt Furie (GROGGO)

Groggo is a meme token on the Ethereum blockchain that aims to bring awareness to highlight Matt Furie's art. Groggo is the blue frog in Matt Furi's final book "Mindviscocity". In his final book, Matt highlighted this loving frog named Groggo as an onlooker and active frog. We hope that we represent Matt's hard work as we bring this loving blue frog to life. Groggo is also known as the brother of Fefe.

Website chính thức: https://groggocoin.vip/