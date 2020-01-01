Tokenomics của Golden Inu (GOLDEN)
Thông tin Golden Inu (GOLDEN)
At the heart of our endeavors lies the "Golden Inu," a token pioneered by Goldenize Labs. This token is not just a digital asset; it's an invitation to an exhilarating adventure. Members of our community embark on challenging quests, striving to earn bounties and invaluable experience points. Every successfully completed bounty enhances a member's reputation within the horde, paving the way to unlock exclusive opportunities and rewards.
The uniqueness of Golden Inu is encapsulated by its foundational philosophy, one that is inspired by the legendary Golden Horde of the 13th century. Our primary ambition is to cultivate a close-knit community, mirroring the unity and strength of the Golden Horde. We envision a decentralized economy, empowering individuals with unbridled control over their finances, unshackled from the chains of centralization. To fortify our community's trust, we've taken robust measures such as a locked liquidity pool, automated liquidity growth pegged to volume, and a stringent KYC process.
But what is the tale behind Golden Inu? Its lore is deeply intertwined with the saga of the Golden Horde - fierce conquerors who etched their names in history by forging an empire on the tenets of unity and might. Embodying these very principles, our project seeks to rally like-minded enthusiasts, setting our sights on conquering the coin market and the burgeoning NFT domain.
However, the Golden Inuverse is more than just a token. We are pioneering a foray into the realm of play-to-earn games, adding another dimension to our diverse portfolio. Moreover, we are on the cusp of unveiling a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange (DEX). Pushing our innovative spirit even further, we're conceptualizing the "Golden Bazaar"—an avant-garde marketplace that endeavors to amalgamate the prowess of platforms like Shopify and Amazon.
In the forthcoming phases of Golden Inu, we're poised to launch our Decentralized Exchange. Beyond the technological advancements, we're all about community enrichment. Every week, we aim to spotlight and reward our most spirited members with additional perks in the guise of Golden Inu tokens.
For those pondering the utility of the Golden Inu token, it serves as a keystone within the Golden Horde ecosystem. Beyond mere transactions, it's a vessel to earn rewards, elevate one's reputation, and access a treasure trove of exclusive opportunities. With rewards dangling for unwavering loyalty and commitment, Golden Inu isn't just a token—it's the beginning of an enthralling odyssey in the crypto cosmos.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Golden Inu (GOLDEN)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Golden Inu (GOLDEN), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của Golden Inu (GOLDEN): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Golden Inu (GOLDEN) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token GOLDEN tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token GOLDEN có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của GOLDEN, hãy khám phá giá token GOLDEN theo thời gian thực!
Dự đoán giá GOLDEN
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của GOLDEN? Trang dự đoán giá GOLDEN của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.