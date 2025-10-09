Tokenomics của GEI BEAR (GEI)
Tokenomics & phân tích giá GEI BEAR (GEI)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá GEI BEAR (GEI), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Thông tin GEI BEAR (GEI)
GEI BEAR ($GEI) is a community-driven meme token built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It was born from the resilient spirit of XRP holders who have withstood years of market skepticism, ridicule, and doubt—particularly from critics dubbed "GEI Bears." Rather than remain passive, the XRP community chose to answer with humor, memes, and a bold new token that turns mockery into motivation.
GEI BEAR aims to become the unofficial meme ambassador of the XRPL, blending entertainment, community engagement, and blockchain functionality. In an era where meme coins capture mass attention and cultural power, GEI BEAR takes a unique position by representing a specific subculture within crypto: those who never gave up on XRP. By embracing satire and internet culture, the project energizes a new wave of XRP holders who want more than just passive investment—they want fun, community, and identity.
The token features zero tax on buy and sell transactions, making it frictionless to trade and ideal for fast-paced meme coin markets. It is fully deployed on the XRP Ledger, taking advantage of the network’s high-speed, low-cost, and eco-friendly design. With a total supply of 69,420,589 $GEI, the project embraces meme culture to its core while ensuring supply is capped for scarcity.
Beyond trading, $GEI is also the key to accessing the GEI BEAR NFT collection on xrp.cafe, where holders can collect, trade, and show off bear-themed NFTs with rarity traits. These NFTs strengthen community bonds and add another layer of engagement and utility to the ecosystem.
The GEI BEAR community thrives on Twitter, Telegram, and expanding platforms like TikTok, where memes, updates, and events foster ongoing interaction. The team is also exploring future use cases such as governance voting, exclusive holder events, and staking or burn mechanics—all driven by community input.
Importantly, GEI BEAR makes no claim of utility beyond its entertainment and community value. It is intentionally transparent as a meme coin—but one backed by purpose, culture, and relentless community energy.
Whether you’re a long-time XRP supporter or new to the world of crypto memes, GEI BEAR invites you to laugh, hold, and join the movement that turns doubt into digital gold.
Tokenomics của GEI BEAR (GEI): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của GEI BEAR (GEI) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token GEI tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token GEI có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của GEI, hãy khám phá giá token GEI theo thời gian thực!
