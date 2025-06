Thông tin FLOOF (FLOOF)

FLOOF Solana ($FLOOF) is a decentralized Play-to-Earn gaming coin. Floof is building a range of products for its holders that will provide additional utility to the FLOOF token. FLOOF has its own DEX/Swap platform (FLOOF SWAP), and its own PlayFi gaming platform (FLOOF PLAY). FLOOF is one of the largest and most welcoming communities on Solana and in crypto where users can play, learn, and earn.

Website chính thức: https://www.floofsolana.com