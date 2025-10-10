Tokenomics của EvoPay (EPAY)
Tokenomics & phân tích giá EvoPay (EPAY)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá EvoPay (EPAY), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Thông tin EvoPay (EPAY)
EvoPay is a decentralized, privacy-first payment protocol tailored for the Telegram ecosystem. It empowers users to send and receive a variety of crypto assets, including ETH, stablecoins, and custom tokens, all while maintaining full user privacy, avoiding KYC, and ensuring every transaction is verifiable on-chain. The entire process is streamlined through an intuitive Telegram bot, eliminating the need for browser-based wallets, extensions, or complicated interfaces.
EvoPay solves the critical problem of integrating crypto with social communication platforms by offering users an environment that is both familiar and secure. Whether you're a trader, community admin, merchant, or individual user, EvoPay allows you to manage your crypto finances with the ease of messaging. Users can transact using only their Telegram usernames, and every transfer is logged transparently in both the chat and blockchain. The platform does not hold custody of user funds or data, ensuring complete decentralization.
A key innovation within EvoPay is the introduction of the first-ever Accountant AI Agent a built-in, intelligent assistant that acts like a personal crypto accountant. This AI agent automatically monitors your transaction activity, organizes spending history, suggests budgeting strategies, and can help users manage their financial goals over time. Whether you want to save for a token buy, reduce expenses, or track your donation inflow, the AI agent offers smart, real-time guidance within the same Telegram interface.
With over 800 million monthly active Telegram users and increasing global demand for secure, anonymous, and intelligent crypto tools, EvoPay is uniquely positioned to lead the next evolution of financial autonomy. It brings together private payments, verifiable records, and AI-driven financial utilities into one seamless user experience all without sacrificing control or privacy.
Tokenomics của EvoPay (EPAY): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của EvoPay (EPAY) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token EPAY tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token EPAY có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của EPAY, hãy khám phá giá token EPAY theo thời gian thực!
