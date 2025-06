Thông tin Ethy AI (ETHY)

Ethy AI empowers onchain identities for the AI economy by turning your Basename into a sovereign digital agent. It enables users to automate onchain tasks—like trading, claiming rewards, or executing contracts—without manual input. Designed for AI-to-AI and AI-to-human interactions, Ethy combines smart contract automation with agentic intelligence, giving users full control over their data, assets, and behavior in decentralized environments.

Website chính thức: https://ethyai.app/