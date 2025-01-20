Giá ETCPOW (ETCPOW)
Giá ETCPOW (ETCPOW) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 0.01301534 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 0.00 USD. Giá ETCPOW/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của ETCPOW:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: $ 1.89K USD
- Biến động giá ETCPOW trong ngày: -6.41%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 0.00 USD
Nhận cập nhật giá ETCPOW/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá ETCPOW chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của ETCPOW/USD là $ -0.00089175662741494.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của ETCPOW/USD là $ -0.0024372538.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của ETCPOW/USD là $ +0.0000357388.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của ETCPOW/USD là $ +0.001387624544308914.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ -0.00089175662741494
|-6.41%
|30 ngày
|$ -0.0024372538
|-18.72%
|60 ngày
|$ +0.0000357388
|+0.27%
|90 ngày
|$ +0.001387624544308914
|+11.93%
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của ETCPOW: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
+0.89%
-6.41%
-0.14%
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
What is the project about? ETCPOW is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum Classic network. It is designed to become the lifeblood of the ETCMC ecosystem, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting decentralization and rewarding network participation. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ETCPOW is poised to become a cornerstone of the Ethereum Classic landscape. What makes your project unique? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW serves as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. History of your project. The project is still under development but has been active since April 2023 What’s next for your project? Future Development: Decentralized Exchange A potential future development is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that rewards liquidity providers with ETCPOW. This would encourage liquidity provision, boost ETCPOW demand, and further integrate ETCPOW into the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. This DEX could fill a gap in the market and provide a valuable service to the ETC community Potential Burn Mechanism A future burn mechanism is being considered, which could enhance ETCPOW's value by creating scarcity through the destruction of tokens used for fees or other transactions. This potential feature could serve as a deflationary mechanism, increasing the value of the remaining tokens. What can your token be used for? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW will serve as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. Staking Rewards ETCPOW holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens for additional rewards. This staking mechanism is designed to promote token retention and price stability, offering an attractive incentive for long-term holders and contributing to the overall health of the ETCMC ecosystem. Ecosystem Currency ETCPOW will be a versatile currency within the ETCMC ecosystem. It will be used to purchase the ETCMC mining software, pay for new DAO memberships, and acquire plug-and-play nodes. This integration of ETCPOW into the ecosystem's economy is expected to create a consistent demand for the token. DAO Governance ETCPOW will be integral to the ETCMC DAO governance. Proposal submission fees and voting rights will be tied to ETCPOW, fostering a demand among DAO members and empowering token holders. This integration of ETCPOW into the governance process will give token holders a say in the project's direction, fostering a truly decentralized and democratic ecosystem.
MEXC là sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu được tin tưởng bởi hơn 10 triệu người dùng trên toàn thế giới. MEXC nổi tiếng với nhiều lựa chọn token nhất, niêm yết token nhanh nhất và phí giao dịch thấp nhất thị trường. Tham gia MEXC ngay để trải nghiệm thanh khoản hàng đầu và mức phí cạnh tranh nhất thị trường!
Giá tiền mã hoá có rủi ro thị trường cao với nhiều biến động. Bạn nên đầu tư vào các dự án và sản phẩm mà bạn quen thuộc và hiểu về những rủi ro liên quan. Bạn nên xem xét cẩn thận kinh nghiệm đầu tư, tình hình tài chính, mục tiêu đầu tư và mức độ chấp nhận rủi ro của mình. Vui lòng tham khảo ý kiến của cố vấn tài chính độc lập trước khi thực hiện bất kỳ khoản đầu tư nào. Tài liệu này không được xem là tư vấn tài chính. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không phải là một chỉ số đáng tin cậy về hiệu suất trong tương lai. Giá trị khoản đầu tư của bạn có thể giảm cũng như tăng và bạn có thể không lấy lại được số tiền đã đầu tư. Bạn hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về các quyết định đầu tư của mình. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất nào mà bạn có thể phải gánh chịu. Để biết thêm thông tin, vui lòng tham khảo "Điều khoản sử dụng" và "Tuyên bố rủi ro" của chúng tôi. Dữ liệu liên quan đến loại tiền mã hoá được trình bày trên đây (Chẳng hạn như giá thực tế hiện tại) được dựa trên các nguồn của bên thứ ba. Tài liệu được cung cấp cho bạn là tài liệu “nguyên bản” và chỉ nhằm mục đích cung cấp thông tin mà không có bất kỳ hình thức đại diện hay bảo đảm nào. Các liên kết trang web của bên thứ ba cũng không thuộc quyền kiểm soát của MEXC. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm về độ tin cậy và chính xác của các trang web và nội dung từ các bên này.
|1 ETCPOW/AUD
A$0.020824544
|1 ETCPOW/GBP
￡0.0105424254
|1 ETCPOW/EUR
€0.0126248798
|1 ETCPOW/USD
$0.01301534
|1 ETCPOW/MYR
RM0.05856903
|1 ETCPOW/TRY
₺0.4630857972
|1 ETCPOW/JPY
¥2.0288311992
|1 ETCPOW/RUB
₽1.33407235
|1 ETCPOW/INR
₹1.1255666032
|1 ETCPOW/IDR
Rp213.3661953696
|1 ETCPOW/PHP
₱0.760746623
|1 ETCPOW/EGP
￡E.0.6537605282
|1 ETCPOW/BRL
R$0.0790031138
|1 ETCPOW/CAD
C$0.0187420896
|1 ETCPOW/BDT
৳1.5812336566
|1 ETCPOW/NGN
₦20.241456768
|1 ETCPOW/UAH
₴0.547945814
|1 ETCPOW/VES
Bs0.70282836
|1 ETCPOW/PKR
Rs3.6263340308
|1 ETCPOW/KZT
₸6.90463787
|1 ETCPOW/THB
฿0.4475975426
|1 ETCPOW/TWD
NT$0.4267729986
|1 ETCPOW/CHF
Fr0.0118439594
|1 ETCPOW/HKD
HK$0.1012593452
|1 ETCPOW/MAD
.د.م0.1306740136