Thông tin Erol Musk (EROL)

EROL is a community-driven memecoin inspired by Erol Musk, a fictional character on a mission to build a new life on Mars. Built on the Avalanche blockchain, it aims to bring fun and engagement to the crypto space. The project focuses on creating a vibrant community through humor, creativity, and Mars-themed initiatives, offering a unique and entertaining experience for token holders and enthusiasts alike.

Website chính thức: https://www.erolmusk.com