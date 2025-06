Thông tin Eggplant Finance (EGGP)

Eggplant Finance is a DeFi protocol that runs on Binance Smart Chain, with the goal of delivering innovative yield farming features and token-based gaming/NFT elements. The Eggplant platform will feature a variety of token based mini games, NFT staking pools and Marketplace, and other crypto portfolio features that aim to bring maximum gains to the customers.

Website chính thức: https://eggplant.fi