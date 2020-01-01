Tokenomics của dFund (DFND)
Thông tin dFund (DFND)
dFund is a project that aims to build an all-encompassing platform combining advanced DeFi smart-contract-powered features including decentralized hedge funds, direct p2p lending, credit scores, DAO governance and a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets into one easy to use platform. Every user on the platform will be able to start their own decentralized hedge fund, or invest in one, and decentralized hedge funds on the platform will be ranked by their performance (roi), so people can make informed decisions. The founder of the decentralized hedge fund can only swap / trade with user funds, while withdrawals and payouts are automated by smart contracts, therefore eliminating the possibility of scam or pyramid schemes. The platform will also enable users to participate in direct p2p lending, where every user sets the loan amount, interest rate, loan duration, and collateral requirement, which can be even under or over 100% allowing for under and over collateralized loans. Every borrower on the platform will have a credit rating, and lenders can set the minimum credit rating required to take the loan, and even set different collateral requirements and interest rates for users with different credit ratings. If someone never got liquidated on their loan aka never defaulted and always paid back the loan amount + interest on time, they will have a very high credit rating, while users who get liquidated / default many times will see their credit rating slip down. Credit rating can be improved or worsened over time. The platform will also have a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets where users can buy and sell the loans, therefore allowing lenders to exit their positions and delegate the risk and waiting time to other users. So for example, if a user is lending a loan with a 10% interest rate, but they need money / liquidity urgently or they simply don’t want to wait until the end of the loan duration, they can instead decide to sell their loan, and maybe someone will buy it for 4% instantly, which would mean a 6% profit for them after they receive the original 10% interest at the end of the loan’s duration, which is beneficial for both a buyer and the seller. For the seller (the original lender), they don’t have to wait and they are getting a smaller profit with no risk, and for the buyer of the loan, they are receiving a higher profit for waiting until the end of the loan’s duration. This is in many ways similar to real life bond market.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá dFund (DFND)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá dFund (DFND), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của dFund (DFND): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của dFund (DFND) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token DFND tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token DFND có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của DFND, hãy khám phá giá token DFND theo thời gian thực!
Dự đoán giá DFND
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của DFND? Trang dự đoán giá DFND của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.