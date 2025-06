Thông tin DFS Mafia V2 (DFSM)

We are a deflationary token on the bsc network who recently launched a full scale fantasy sports platform with crypto integration. Our focus is merging the worlds of fantasy sports and crypto while bringing a unique and innovative experience to the space. Planned utilities also include our NFT marketplace, metaverse implementations, staking, and more.

Website chính thức: https://www.dfs-mafia.com/