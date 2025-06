Thông tin DessalinesAI by Virtuals (DESSAI)

Dessalines AI ($DESSAI) is a decentralized AI-powered project inspired by the legacy of Haitian revolutionary Jean-Jacques Dessalines. The project aims to promote financial inclusion and economic empowerment in underbanked communities, especially in Haiti, by integrating blockchain technology, cryptocurrency tools, and multilingual AI assistants tailored to local needs. Dessalines AI provides access to automated financial education, crypto trading insights, and job search capabilities. It seeks to bridge the gap between emerging digital finance tools and communities historically excluded from the global financial system.

Website chính thức: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/15911