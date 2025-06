Thông tin CyOp New Era (CYOP)

CyOp is a decentralized experiment merging AI and human governance to manage a crypto investment fund. Holders of the $CyOp token participate in a DAO that competes directly with an evolving AI trading bot, creating a gamified test of human vs. machine decision-making. The project includes staking, governance voting, and technical analysis tools, offering both utility and active community involvement.