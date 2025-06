Thông tin COAT DOG (COAT)

Coat Dog Token is a meme token deployed on the Base blockchain with Clanker platform. It's designed to be fun and community-driven, with a simple meme image generator that lets users create their own Coat Dog memes. As part of the token's mechanics, 0.4% of all fees collected through the Clanker platform are used to burn Coat Dog tokens, reducing supply over time. The project combines meme culture with basic utility, aiming to grow through community creativity and Clanker platform support.

Website chính thức: https://coatdog.com