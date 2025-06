Thông tin Chain Guardians (CGG)

ChainGuardians is a platform which combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies.

Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players can participate in our free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning your time and energy into tangible rewards.

Website chính thức: https://chainguardians.io/