Thông tin CaveWorld (CAVE)

The Crypto Cavemen Club is an exclusive NFT community comprised of the world's most prehistoric generation of humans. Not seen for over 10,000 years.

Cave token will be used for in-game consumables as well as game-play advancement and payments. Cave plays a core role within the upcoming PVP Play to earn Crypto Cavemen Club.

Website chính thức: https://www.caveworld.com/