Thông tin Bundles (BNDL)

Create and trade diversified bundles of crypto tokens with ease. Instead of managing multiple assets individually, group them into customizable bundles and track their overall performance as a single unit. The Bundles platform simplifies your trading experience by executing swaps into all of the underlying tokens within a bundle through a single, seamless transaction. Buy into narratives instead of individual coins.

Website chính thức: https://bundles.gg/