Thông tin Brokecoin (BROKE)

BrokeCoin is a meme-meets-utility cryptocurrency project operating under the ethos of Transparency, Community, and Respect. Formally registered as an LLC in Wyoming, USA, BrokeCoin is building an expansive ecosystem that combines light-hearted spirit of meme culture with real-world crypto utilities—spanning gaming, staking, NFTs, web services, and an e-commerce platform. Brokecoin believes in developing useful and interesting meme-inspired utilities to both service the crypto industry, and generate value for holders.