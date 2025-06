Thông tin Boom Token (BOOM)

Boom is a next-generation perpetual DEX on Sonic Network, offering up to 50x leverage on major pairs, Sonic tokens, and memecoins. It leverages Orderly Network’s backend for deep liquidity and gas-optimized execution, providing fast and cost-effective trades. Boom combines professional-grade infrastructure with "degen" trading opportunities, ensuring competitive spreads, minimal slippage, and advanced order types. The platform is designed for both retail and professional traders.