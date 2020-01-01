Tokenomics của Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED)
Thông tin Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED)
This feeder fund invests in the Apollo Diversified Credit Fund ("Underlying Fund") which seeks to generate a return comprised of both current income and capital appreciation, emphasizing current income with low volatility and low correlation to the broader markets.
✓ Seasoned Asset Manager: Apollo draws on 30+ years of experience, aiming to achieve attractive returns across the risk spectrum through proprietary origination, credit strategies, and a flexible approach to borrower needs.(1)
✓ Historical Track Record of Outperformance: A diversified, global credit strategy with potential for enhanced income and attractive risk-adjusted returns across various market cycles.
✓ 0% Performance Fee
✓ $0 Redemptions
✓ Pricing Transparency: Daily pricing transparency and daily liquidity.(2)
The Underlying Fund takes a multi-asset private and public credit approach centered around five key pillars:
✓ Corporate Direct Lending: Targets large scale corporate originations and sponsor-backed issuers of first lien, senior secured and unitranche loans, utilizing Apollo’s proprietary sourcing channel.
✓ Asset-Backed Lending: Focuses on agile deployment of capital into origination and proprietary sourcing channels across a broad mandate of asset-backed investments, with a focus on investments collateralized by tangible investments.
✓ Performing Credit: Primarily pursues liquid, performing senior secured corporate credits to generate total return.
✓ Dislocated Credit: Seeks to use contingent capital to tactically pursue “dislocated” credit opportunities such as stressed, performing assets that sell-off due to technical and/or non-fundamental reasons.
✓ Structured Credit: Focuses on structured credit opportunities across diverse asset types, vintages, maturities, jurisdictions, and capital structure priorities (for example, CLOs, residential, and commercial mortgage backed securities among others).9
(1) Diversification does not ensure profit or protect against loss. (2) Investment performance is not guaranteed and is subject to market risks.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token ACRED tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token ACRED có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của ACRED, hãy khám phá giá token ACRED theo thời gian thực!
Dự đoán giá ACRED
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của ACRED? Trang dự đoán giá ACRED của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.