Giá Apertum (APTM)
Giá Apertum (APTM) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 1.9 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 5.11M USD. Giá APTM/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của Apertum:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: -- USD
- Biến động giá Apertum trong ngày: -0.41%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 2.69M USD
Nhận cập nhật giá APTM/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá APTM chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của Apertum/USD là $ -0.007980608687491.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của Apertum/USD là $ 0.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của Apertum/USD là $ 0.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của Apertum/USD là $ 0.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ -0.007980608687491
|-0.41%
|30 ngày
|$ 0
|--
|60 ngày
|$ 0
|--
|90 ngày
|$ 0
|--
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của Apertum: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
+0.21%
-0.41%
--
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
Apertum is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche, designed to support scalable and efficient decentralized applications (dApps) with a strong focus on long-term sustainability. The network leverages the Avalanche consensus protocol, ensuring high throughput and low-latency transaction finality. Apertum also incorporates an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible architecture, enabling seamless interoperability with Ethereum-based projects and the migration of decentralized applications (dApps) to its platform. The core of the Apertum ecosystem is driven by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), allowing the community to actively participate in protocol governance. This DAO-driven approach ensures that key decisions regarding the platform’s development, upgrades, and ecosystem management are made collaboratively, prioritizing the needs of the users and developers within the network. Apertum’s deflationary model is a key feature that distinguishes it from many other blockchains. Transaction fees are partially burned, reducing the overall supply of APTM tokens over time. This deflationary mechanism helps to increase the scarcity of the token, contributing to its value retention and long-term sustainability. The network has a capped total supply of 2.1 billion APTM tokens, with 2 billion tokens mined through periodic halvings, ensuring predictable and controlled inflation. Since its launch on January 30, 2025, Apertum has seen significant adoption. By Q1 2025, the network surpassed 25,000 unique wallet addresses. The combined trading volume across centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) exceeded $2 million per day, a clear indication of growing market interest and liquidity. Additionally, several memecoins launched on the Apertum blockchain have seen liquidity surpassing $200,000, demonstrating the platform’s potential for diverse use cases, including community-driven projects. The Apertum network also supports smart contract deployment, empowering developers to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) across a range of sectors, including finance, gaming, and social platforms. With a focus on scalability and security, Apertum aims to provide a reliable platform for the next generation of digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Looking ahead, Apertum is committed to expanding its ecosystem and improving the interoperability with other blockchain networks. Future upgrades will focus on enhancing transaction throughput, expanding support for cross-chain operations, and further developing the DAO governance model to empower the community. In summary, Apertum is a scalable, secure, and community-driven Layer 1 blockchain designed to foster innovation in decentralized applications while ensuring long-term sustainability through a deflationary token model.
MEXC là sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu được tin tưởng bởi hơn 10 triệu người dùng trên toàn thế giới. MEXC nổi tiếng với nhiều lựa chọn token nhất, niêm yết token nhanh nhất và phí giao dịch thấp nhất thị trường. Tham gia MEXC ngay để trải nghiệm thanh khoản hàng đầu và mức phí cạnh tranh nhất thị trường!
Giá tiền mã hoá có rủi ro thị trường cao với nhiều biến động. Bạn nên đầu tư vào các dự án và sản phẩm mà bạn quen thuộc và hiểu về những rủi ro liên quan. Bạn nên xem xét cẩn thận kinh nghiệm đầu tư, tình hình tài chính, mục tiêu đầu tư và mức độ chấp nhận rủi ro của mình. Vui lòng tham khảo ý kiến của cố vấn tài chính độc lập trước khi thực hiện bất kỳ khoản đầu tư nào. Tài liệu này không được xem là tư vấn tài chính. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không phải là một chỉ số đáng tin cậy về hiệu suất trong tương lai. Giá trị khoản đầu tư của bạn có thể giảm cũng như tăng và bạn có thể không lấy lại được số tiền đã đầu tư. Bạn hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về các quyết định đầu tư của mình. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất nào mà bạn có thể phải gánh chịu. Để biết thêm thông tin, vui lòng tham khảo "Điều khoản sử dụng" và "Tuyên bố rủi ro" của chúng tôi. Dữ liệu liên quan đến loại tiền mã hoá được trình bày trên đây (Chẳng hạn như giá thực tế hiện tại) được dựa trên các nguồn của bên thứ ba. Tài liệu được cung cấp cho bạn là tài liệu “nguyên bản” và chỉ nhằm mục đích cung cấp thông tin mà không có bất kỳ hình thức đại diện hay bảo đảm nào. Các liên kết trang web của bên thứ ba cũng không thuộc quyền kiểm soát của MEXC. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm về độ tin cậy và chính xác của các trang web và nội dung từ các bên này.
|1 APTM/VND
₫48,717.9
|1 APTM/AUD
A$3.021
|1 APTM/GBP
￡1.444
|1 APTM/EUR
€1.672
|1 APTM/USD
$1.9
|1 APTM/MYR
RM8.398
|1 APTM/TRY
₺72.314
|1 APTM/JPY
¥272.707
|1 APTM/RUB
₽158.118
|1 APTM/INR
₹163.552
|1 APTM/IDR
Rp31,666.654
|1 APTM/KRW
₩2,698.855
|1 APTM/PHP
₱108.642
|1 APTM/EGP
￡E.97.47
|1 APTM/BRL
R$11.134
|1 APTM/CAD
C$2.622
|1 APTM/BDT
৳230.907
|1 APTM/NGN
₦3,035.136
|1 APTM/UAH
₴78.66
|1 APTM/VES
Bs134.9
|1 APTM/PKR
Rs532.798
|1 APTM/KZT
₸981.901
|1 APTM/THB
฿63.593
|1 APTM/TWD
NT$61.503
|1 APTM/AED
د.إ6.973
|1 APTM/CHF
Fr1.539
|1 APTM/HKD
HK$14.725
|1 APTM/MAD
.د.م17.67
|1 APTM/MXN
$38.627