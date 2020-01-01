Tokenomics của AIXexchange (AIX)
Thông tin AIXexchange (AIX)
AIX is a decentralized platform based on a distributed ledger and set to build an infrastructure for AI corpus corroboration and value exchange. The platform focuses on empowering data creators, AI training organizations and developer communities to build a sustainable, fair and efficient data economy network. In the current explosion of AI technology, corpus data is gradually becoming the new “digital oil”. However, the opaque source of training data, the difficulty of intellectual property rights, and the damage to the rights and interests of creators have become more and more prominent, and AIX provides a mechanism to confirm the rights of data contributors through blockchain technology, provides credible data for AI model training, and forms a complete value closed loop and incentive system. 2. Market pain points and opportunities
- AI centralization risk: the current big model in the hands of a few giants, closed data sources, algorithms can not be verified, the formation of technology monopoly.
- Model Collapse: Continuous use of AI-generated content to train new models will lead to “Model Collapse” (Model Collapse), loss of diversity.
- Frequent intellectual property disputes: AI-generated content is suspected of infringing on the rights and interests of creators, and there is a lack of mechanisms to confirm rights and traceability.
- Lack of incentives for data contributors: A large amount of high-quality training corpus has not been reasonably labeled and realized. Market opportunity: According to Statista, the global AI training data market is expected to exceed $100 billion by 2028. The authorized high-quality data assets will become an important production factor in the new era of AI. AIX provides a complete mechanism of on-chain authorization, tokenization, trading and incentives, and possesses a first-mover advantage and a technical moat.
- AIX Solutions
- Corpus Corroboration Mechanism • Generate unique hash value for each original corpus or dataset after uploading to the platform. • Combined with timestamp, wallet address and semantic signature, the original authentication is completed. • The authenticated data is bound with a corpus token (DataToken), which can be used for subsequent tracing, transaction and incentive allocation.
- AI Token Pass System • Each creator, organization and community can issue its own AIxToken, which is tied to AIX with an anchored exchange rate. • All tokens are exchanged and settled in the open Token Pool. • Use automatic market making mechanism (AMM) to realize multilateral exchange (based on X*Y=K).
- AI Individuals and Data Value Network (DePIN) • Support users to create personalized AI models (based on LLM+RAG) • Each AI has its own exclusive Token account and corpus source • The data generated in the process of user interaction with AI forms a secondary annotation, which feeds the original corpus contributors and trainers' revenue.
- Open trading platform and incentive mechanism • AIX Swap: decentralized corpus token trading platform, supporting DataToken and AIX swaps. • Based on corpus access/call/training behaviors, automatically settles the revenue to the authorized address. • Support UGC corpus training community, through task collaboration, quality scoring, and algorithmic pricing to complete the revenue distribution.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá AIXexchange (AIX)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá AIXexchange (AIX), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của AIXexchange (AIX): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của AIXexchange (AIX) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token AIX tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token AIX có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của AIX, hãy khám phá giá token AIX theo thời gian thực!
