“Chúc mừng” mang ý nghĩa “lễ kỷ niệm” hoặc “điềm lành” trong văn hóa Trung Đông.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá MUBARAK (MUBARAK)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá MUBARAK (MUBARAK), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của MUBARAK (MUBARAK)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token MUBARAK. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Overview
Mubarak (MUBARAK) is a memecoin launched on Binance Chain (BNB Chain) in March 2025, quickly becoming notable due to significant viral attention and investments by known figures in the crypto space. Its economics—by design—emphasize speculative trading, memetic virality, and community engagement over complex utility, which aligns with the genre’s predominant trends.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Launch: Mubarak was launched via Binance’s Four.Meme platform on March 14, 2025.
- Blockchain: Deployed as a BEP-20 token on BNB Chain, leveraging the network’s speed and accessibility.
- Supply: The circulating supply stabilized at 1,000,000,000 MUBARAK within the observed period (late May to early June 2025), with no evidence of significant inflation or deflation mechanisms during this phase.
- Vesting/Unlocks: No public evidence of vesting schedules, gradual unlocks, or dynamic emissions post-launch. The asset’s supply remains fixed and fully liquid as of June 2025.
Allocation Mechanism
There is no formalized or disclosed initial allocation breakdown for Mubarak—characteristic of many meme coins. Available information and trading histories suggest:
- Fair Launch Approach: Tokens were distributed primarily via open market purchases on DEXs (e.g., PancakeSwap), allowing equal access to the public without preferential allocations, presales, or insider seed rounds.
- Third-Party Ecosystem Participation:
- BNB Chain’s $100M Incentive Program acquired tokens from Mubarak to support its ecosystem, marking some institutional backing.
- High Profile Purchases: Influencers and prominent figures (like CZ) drove early distribution, often heralding “fair” and transparent access by the community.
|Event
|Type
|Notes
|Initial Listing
|Open market
|PancakeSwap DEX, March 14, 2025
|Exchange Listings
|CEX & DEX
|Bitget, Binance Alpha, OKX, etc.
|Institutional Buy-in
|Foundation support
|BNB Chain purchased for incentives, 2025
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Usage: Mubarak is intended as a speculative meme asset (“the token is the product”), with its value underpinned by market sentiment, social engagement, and memetic appeal. There is no utility or protocol-enforced function beyond trading and holding.
- Incentives:
- Early Speculator Rewards: Massive returns for early entrants due to viral price spikes (one wallet turned $232 to $1.1M).
- Community Building: The token acts as a badge of participation in a viral trend; community engagement incentivizes holding.
- Exchange Incentives: Listings on futures and spot markets created avenues for leveraged speculation (OKX supports up to 50x leverage).
- No Staking/Rewards: No evidence of yield, staking, fee redistribution, or protocol-level rewards for holders.
Locking Mechanism
- No Lockups or Vesting: Data and observed circulating supply indicate no enforced lock-ups or delayed unlocks. All tokens appear to be liquid and freely tradable from inception.
- BNB Chain Purchases: Though the BNB Chain Foundation holds tokens for incentive programs, their use isn’t subject to disclosed vesting schedules or locks.
Unlocking Time
- N/A. Mubarak uses an unlocked, fair-launch model with 100% of tokens liquid from the beginning—no time-based unlocking schedules are in force.
Circulating Supply Trend
- From late May to early June 2025, the circulating supply consistently remained at 1,000,000,000 MUBARAK. This stability reflects the lack of inflationary emissions, vesting, or periodic unlocks, further supporting the thesis of a fair, single-event launch with an immutable supply.
Critical Analysis
-
Strengths:
- Accessibility & Virality: Easy for anyone to buy at launch; community-driven growth.
- Transparency: No evidence of hidden team or private allocations; transactions visible on-chain.
- Strong Exchange Support: Rapid listings across CEXs and DEXs increased accessibility and liquidity.
-
Risks & Limitations:
- No Intrinsic Backing: Mubarak relies entirely on memetic appeal and market momentum—there are no mechanisms for sustainable utility or intrinsic value.
- Speculative Concentration: Early adopters and viral event-driven traders can significantly impact price dynamics.
- Lack of Protection: No vesting or lockups can lead to rapid capital flight if sentiment shifts.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mubarak Details
|Blockchain
|BNB Chain (BEP-20)
|Issuance
|Fair launch, open market mint
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 MUBARAK
|Circulating Supply
|1,000,000,000 (100% liquid from launch)
|Allocation
|No presale/insider allocations; open market & DEX
|Usage
|Speculative trading, memetic community asset
|Incentives
|Price appreciation, viral participation, futures
|Lockups
|None
|Unlocks
|Not applicable (fully liquid from launch)
Conclusion
Mubarak’s token economics epitomize a new wave of community-driven, meme-centric crypto assets: “the token is the product,” with all economics dependent on narrative, visibility, and collective enthusiasm. Its structure offers accessible speculation but lacks mechanisms for value accrual or long-term stability. As with all memecoins, risk is exceptionally high, and investors are urged to exercise caution and avoid conflating short-term hype with sustainable value.
Tokenomics của MUBARAK (MUBARAK): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của MUBARAK (MUBARAK) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token MUBARAK tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token MUBARAK có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của MUBARAK, hãy khám phá giá token MUBARAK theo thời gian thực!
