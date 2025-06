Thông tin MOGUL (MOGUL)

Mogul Productions is a pioneering decentralized platform that bridges the gap between the film industry and blockchain technology, creating a unique ecosystem for film financing, production, and fan engagement through the use of NFTs and DeFi. At its core, Mogul Productions leverages the power of blockchain to democratize the film financing process, offering movie enthusiasts, creators, and investors alike the opportunity to play a direct role in the filmmaking process.

Website chính thức: https://www.mogulproductions.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x88fd59e1dd3715a98bb66149da9c944d9e795c12