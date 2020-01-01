Tokenomics của Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)
Thông tin Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)
KEKIUS MAXIMUS là meme có chủ đề về ếch được Grok tự động tạo ra.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token KEKIUS. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Overview
Kekius Maximus ($KEKIUS or $KM) positions itself as a meme coin across several chains, notably on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Solana. The project is community-driven with an emphasis on humor, meme culture, and gamified engagement. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, synthesizing public facing documentation and available community resources.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Issuance Model: Fair launch (no presale, no team allocation, no private investors).
- Chain(s): BSC (BEP20), Solana (SPL).
- Initial Supply: 1,000,000,000 (1 Billion) tokens.
- Deflationary Aspects: Some versions or community discussions reference burn mechanics; on BSC, 100% of liquidity provider (LP) tokens were burned at launch (rendering LP locked forever).
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation
|Unlock Status
|Notes
|Community (Fair Launch)
|100%
|Immediately Open
|Tokens available publicly at launch; no team or VC
|Team/Development
|0%
|N/A
|No tokens reserved for team or insiders
|Burnt LP
|100% of LP tokens
|N/A
|LP burnt at launch; trading liquidity immutable
|Tax/Fees
|0%
|N/A
|Zero tax on buys/sells
|Airdrops/Rewards
|Not specified
|Community-driven
|Incentives/rewards are meme/prize/engagement based.
Key Point: There is no vesting or delayed unlock for any allocation. Everything is accessible to the public from day one.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: Meme value, speculative trading, social/community engagement, and themed events/content (e.g., comics, meme contests).
- Incentives: No formal fee rewards, staking, or on-chain utility beyond transfer/swap.
- Community Engagement: Narratives, in-jokes, meme competitions, comics, social actions (HODL & meme, share content, enter giveaways).
- Tradable on: DexTools, PancakeSwap (BSC), and Solana-based exchanges.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Token Locking: No team or investor token locks. All tokens were released to the market at launch.
- LP Locking: The only explicit “lock” involves burned LP tokens, meaning liquidity cannot be withdrawn or rugged.
- Protocol/Smart Contract Locks: No evidence of protocol-enforced locking, vesting, or gradual release.
5. Unlocking Timeline
- Unlock Dates: All tokens were unlocked and liquid from the instant of launch. There are no additional future unlock events, vesting cliffs, or scheduled emissions.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Explanation
|Issuance
|Fair launch, 1B tokens, all to public liquidity
|Allocation
|100% to community, 0% to team/VC; LP tokens burned
|Usage/Incentives
|Meme trading, social engagement, potential rewards
|Locking
|No token lockups, all tokens liquid; only LP burned
|Unlocking
|Immediate at launch, no delayed unlocks or vesting
Additional Observations
- No Utility: Functionality is fundamentally meme-driven. There are no staking, yield, or governance features currently implemented.
- Deflationary Claims: Some documentation mentions "deflationary mechanisms,” which in practice appears limited to one-time token burns (LP burn).
- Safety: Burning of LP tokens can improve user confidence by ensuring liquidity cannot be rugged, but this alone does not assure long-term project viability.
Limitations & Transparency
- No detailed breakdown of unlocked/locked tokens is available, since no tokens are reserved or locked at all.
- No vesting schedules or future emissions to track.
- As a meme coin, the project's value proposition is mostly narrative, with no claim of product, utility, or sustainable yield.
Conclusion
Kekius Maximus exemplifies the new breed of meme coins with simple, radical transparency. All tokens went to public liquidity on day one, no team or private allocations exist, and no unlocking or vesting schedule is present. Its economics are fundamentally community- and meme-driven, with value accruing purely through collective participation, meme creation, and social hype. If you’re considering engaging, remember that meme coins carry significant speculative risk and are often driven more by narrative and community sentiment than any underlying utility or fundamental value.
Tokenomics của Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token KEKIUS tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token KEKIUS có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của KEKIUS, hãy khám phá giá token KEKIUS theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua KEKIUS
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
