Thông tin AssangeDAO (JUSTICE)

A decentralized autonomous organization named AssangeDAO was launched as a cryptocurrency fundraiser for Assange’s legal defense as he fights his last battle to avoid extradition to the U.S. on criminal charges.

Website chính thức: https://assangedao.org/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x59d1e836F7b7210A978b25a855085cc46fd090B5