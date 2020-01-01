Tokenomics của GROK (GROK)
Thông tin GROK (GROK)
GROK là một đồng meme trên Ethereum.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá GROK (GROK)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá GROK (GROK), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của GROK (GROK)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token GROK. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Grok, inspired by Elon Musk's Grok AI, is a meme-centric cryptocurrency with multiple variants and unclear formal ties to the core AI project. Due to its viral nature, several projects and variants exist under the "Grok" name; however, the following summary is based on the most prominent $GROK token launched in Q4 2023, with tokenomics information gleaned from public sources, whitepapers, and contract data as of mid-2025.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Fixed supply, ERC-20 token (most variants)
- Total Supply: 6.596 billion GROK tokens (as of June 2025)
- Circulating Supply: ~6.32 billion, indicating most tokens are unlocked and circulating[^charts]
- Distribution: Initial mint event; no evidence of ongoing emissions, mining, or inflation
- No Deflationary Mechanism: Standard meme coin ERC-20, no automatic burns, mints, or on-chain economic policy beyond contract-defined supply
Allocation Mechanism
Due to the meme nature and decentralized origins of Grok tokens, full allocation transparency is lacking. The following describes typical patterns and evidence from whitepapers and community statements:
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Lockup
|Comments
|Presale/Public Sale
|~50%*
|None
|Usually open for anyone to purchase
|Liquidity/DEX Pools
|~30%*
|None
|Provided to ensure trading
|Marketing & Community Incentives
|~10%*
|None
|For airdrops, partnerships, growth
|Team/Development
|0% (claimed)
|N/A
|"No team tokens" per Grok variant docs
|Reserve/Ecosystem
|~10%*
|None
|For future projects or emergencies
*Precise percentages are estimates from available project docs and may not add to 100%. "No team tokens" and "liquidity locked" are frequently claimed for Grok meme coins, especially the "Grok Heroes" and major $GROK variants.
Notable Features:
- Liqudity Locked: Some implementations (e.g., Grok Heroes) have explicitly locked liquidity on DEXes for 100 years, attempting to foster trust.
- No Centralized Ownership: Most contracts renounce ownership after launch, disabling future admin actions.
- No Ongoing Allocations: Team tokens are eschewed to avoid centralization or rug pull risk.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Primary Use: Speculation, trading, access to meme-driven communities, and participation in Grok ecosystem campaigns (e.g., airdrops, NFT integration)
- Utility: In some variants (e.g., Grok AI products), GROK tokens may be used as access or payment for:
- AI and NFT services
- Community and platform voting/participation
- Contributor and engagement rewards
- Incentives: Community giveaways, meme contests, and rewards for social media participation are typical. Some projects integrate liquidity farming or staking, but mainstream $GROK tokens offer little/no formal DeFi utility.
Mechanism Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Trading
|Available on DEXs and CEXs for open trading
|NFTs
|Some projects support NFT minting or trading via GROK
|Community Rating
|Used for voting, contests, or rewards in communities
|Payments/Utility
|Intended for payment for Grok AI services (where available)
|Rewards
|Occasional airdrops or engagement campaigns
Locking Mechanism
- General Policy: Most Grok tokens specifically avoid team or shareholder lock-ups. Instead, liquidity locks are prioritized.
- No Token Vesting: There is no evidence of traditional vesting contracts, cliff periods, or time-based vesting for significant allocations in main $GROK variants.
- Community Locking (Liquidity Only): DEX liquidity is often locked for decades via third-party services to foster transparency and security.
- No Staking Mechanisms: Standard Grok tokenomics lack staking for yield or other DeFi lockups.
Unlocking Schedule
- Immediate Unlock: The overwhelming majority of the supply was unlocked and tradable at launch.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no vesting cliffs or future unlock events for core $GROK. All tokens not pooled for liquidity or marketing are fully liquid immediately.
- Supply Tracking: Both total and circulating supply have remained flat since launch, supporting fixed-supply claims.
Tokenomics Table
|Feature
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Fixed supply, no inflation
|Total Supply
|6.596 billion
|Circulating Supply
|~6.32 billion
|Allocation
|Presale/public, liquidity, marketing, no team tokens
|Vesting/Locking
|Generally none—liquidity is only element with lock
|Usage
|Speculation, AI product access, NFTs, rewards, payments
|Incentives
|Meme engagement, contests, limited airdrops
|Unlocking
|Full circulating at launch; no scheduled unlocks
Limitations, Risks, and Critique
- Meme Coin Risks: Grok tokens, while popular, are highly speculative, with price volatility and liquidity risks due to their meme-driven nature.
- Transparency: Full transparency on allocations and contract actions is often missing. Tokenomics claims (no team tokens, locked liquidity) are often marketing-driven.
- Utility: Most use cases are secondary to speculation; practical token use is not always guaranteed, and ties to the original Grok AI project may be minimal or absent.
- No Formal Economic Controls: Lack of inflation control, burning, or demand sinks may impact long-term sustainability.
Conclusion
Grok tokens primarily employ meme coin tokenomics: immediate, fixed-supply issuance without formal lockups, vesting, or inflation control. Utility focuses on speculation, engagement, and supporting a viral crypto culture rather than deep technical integration or economic innovation. While this approach enables rapid market adoption and enthusiastic communities, it increases the risk of high volatility and lack of ongoing alignment between token utility and value. As always, due diligence and risk awareness are paramount when considering any meme coin investment.
Recent Circulating Supply Insights
Supply metrics show Grok's circulating supply has remained constant at approximately 6.32 billion versus a total supply of 6.596 billion over the past week, with no observed unlocks or vesting events—supporting fixed supply and immediate liquidity characteristics.
[^charts]: Chart data as of June 2025 shows circulating supply unchanged at ~6.32B and total supply at 6.596B.
Tokenomics của GROK (GROK): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của GROK (GROK) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token GROK tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token GROK có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của GROK, hãy khám phá giá token GROK theo thời gian thực!
Lịch sử giá GROK (GROK)

Dự đoán giá GROK

Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
