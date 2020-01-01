Tokenomics của AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
Thông tin AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
AI Agent Layer hỗ trợ một hệ sinh thái năng động của AI Agent Layer tự động. Trên nền tảng này, bạn có thể tạo ra các AI Agent Layer bằng cách tận dụng dữ liệu từ X và thông tin do người dùng cung cấp. Mỗi AI Agent Layer đều được mã hóa thành token và tích hợp với hệ sinh thái của token gốc ($AIFUN). Các tính năng chính: Tạo AI Agents - Dễ dàng tạo các AI Agent dựa trên hồ sơ Twitter cá nhân hóa hoặc mô tả riêng của bạn. Khai thác giá trị thực - Mỗi AI Agent tự động được mã hóa thành token. Khi đường cong liên kết đạt 100%, token này có thể giao dịch trên DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Mỗi lần tạo và mua AI Agent đều góp phần vào quỹ thanh khoản của token gốc, $AIFUN.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá AI Agent Layer (AIFUN), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token AIFUN. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Below is a comprehensive overview of AI Agent Layer token economics, focusing on common design patterns across leading agent protocol platforms (like Virtuals Protocol, Wayfinder, Dripster, and related infrastructure), as no universally named “AI Agent Layer” asset appears, but the category shares foundational mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Agent Offering (IAO): Agents are typically launched via an Initial Agent Offering. Users can purchase the agent’s tokens during this phase. If a target market cap is reached (e.g., $610,500 on Virtuals Protocol), the agent launches officially, often becoming tradable on platforms like Uniswap.
- Bonding Curves: Many projects use bonding curves for fair token distribution and price discovery. For example, tokens are issued along a bonding curve that increases token price as the supply grows, incentivizing early participation and providing liquidity on launch (Dripster, Virtuals Protocol).
- NFT Minting: In some networks, agents are minted as NFTs, providing unique onchain identities and enabling further tokenization (e.g., on Messari x Autonolas research).
2. Allocation Mechanism
- User/Creator Purchases: Buyers in the IAO receive agent tokens proportional to their contributions.
- Liquidity Provision: Upon launch, a portion of agent tokens + platform tokens (e.g., VIRTUAL) are paired to form a liquidity pool on a DEX like Uniswap.
- Treasury and Ecosystem: A share of tokens or proceeds is typically reserved for the project treasury or future growth; token buybacks and burns may be scheduled to manage supply.
- Creator Incentive: Often, the agent creator receives a share of tokens or future LP rights (e.g., 2% to creator and LP lock for 10 years).
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Revenue Sharing (Indirect): Users pay agent tokens to access services (e.g., AI queries, digital goods), with a split going to:
- Covering inference/computing costs
- Project treasury for platform growth
- Liquidity pool stabilization via buybacks and burns
- Transactional Taxes: Some platforms incorporate a token trade tax (e.g., 1%) to bootstrap resources for inference and agent compute.
- Staking and Slashing: Some agent networks require developers to stake layer tokens to align economic incentives; stakes are slashed for failed execution (as observed in Wayfinder).
- Marketplace Interactions: Agent tokens are used to buy, rent, and invest in agents on the in-platform marketplace.
- No Direct Dividend: Notably, revenues typically do not flow directly to tokenholders; rather, buybacks and burns reduce supply, supporting price appreciation.
4. Lock-up Mechanism
- Liquidity Pool Lock: After agent token launch and liquidity pool creation, LP tokens (representing the agent-platform token pair) are locked for extensive periods (e.g., 10 years), effectively preventing early liquidity withdrawal and ensuring stability.
- Creator Lock: In some setups, the agent’s creator retains control or ownership of locked LP tokens for the specified period.
- Staking Mechanisms: Developers and other participants may need to lock tokens as a commitment to the ecosystem and penalize malicious or failed activity.
5. Unlocking Time
- Fixed Timelines: Liquidity paired in the LP (e.g., agent token + VIRTUAL) remains locked for a predetermined period—frequently 10 years, after which the tokens become accessible.
- Milestone-Based Unlocks: Some projects may tie unlock events to specific protocol milestones, such as market cap thresholds or product launches, though 10-year hard locks are common for LPs.
- No Accelerated Vesting: Generally, no mechanisms allow for early unlock or withdrawal to maintain protocol integrity.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism
|Typical Parameters/Models
|Issuance
|IAO, Bonding Curve, NFT Minting
|Market cap trigger ($610k+), bonding curve growth, unique NFT per agent
|Allocation
|User, Creator, Treasury, Liquidity Pool
|Portion to buyer, creator (2%), project treasury, LP pairing (10 years)
|Usage & Incentives
|Platform fees, inference costs, trade tax
|1% tax, service payments, revenue split, buyback and burn, staking/slashing
|Lock-up
|LP token lock, creator lock, staking
|10-year LP lock, creator control, staking for execution performance
|Unlocking Time
|Fixed (10 years), milestone events
|No accelerated vesting
Key Takeaways
- Hybrid On/Off-Chain Models: Most platforms operate with agent actions off-chain for scalability but enforce value-capture and governance on-chain.
- Bonding and Buybacks: Bonding curves and buyback-and-burn mechanisms help drive sustainable price dynamics while funding agent operations and platform development.
- Long-Term Locks: Aggressive LP locking (e.g., 10 years) is designed to foster ecosystem trust, discourage pump-and-dump activities, and ensure persistent liquidity.
Counterpoints & Limitations
- Protocol Evolution: These mechanisms are still experimental and subject to rapid change. Innovative incentive designs are emerging, but long-term viability remains to be proven.
- Commoditization of Agents: Individual agents may struggle to retain value; the infrastructure layer supporting agent creation is likely to be the primary locus of sustainable value accrual.
Final Thoughts
The token economic models of AI Agent Layer protocols are designed to optimize early adoption, ensure long-run sustainability, and align incentives among creators, users, operators, and the broader ecosystem. Deep liquidity locks, revenue-driven buyback cycles, and off-chain agent innovation paired with on-chain governance form the pillars of these evolving protocols. However, as the agent landscape matures, expect further refinement and evolution of these mechanisms to address challenges of scalability, security, and value capture.
Tokenomics của AI Agent Layer (AIFUN): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token AIFUN tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token AIFUN có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của AIFUN, hãy khám phá giá token AIFUN theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua AIFUN
Bạn muốn thêm AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) vào danh mục đầu tư? MEXC hỗ trợ nhiều phương thức mua AIFUN, bao gồm thẻ tín dụng, chuyển khoản ngân hàng và giao dịch ngang hàng. Dù bạn là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, MEXC đều hỗ trợ mua tiền mã hoá dễ dàng và an toàn.
Lịch sử giá AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
Phân tích lịch sử giá AIFUN giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá AIFUN
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của AIFUN? Trang dự đoán giá AIFUN của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm

Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
