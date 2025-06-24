MEXC Exchange
Pulte’s FHFA eyes crypto in $8.5 trillion U.S. housing and mortgage markets — what’s next?
What does Pulte’s FHFA crypto mortgage signal actually mean for American homebuyers, and could it rewrite lending norms for those who store wealth in Bitcoin and stablecoins? Mortgage, Pulte, and FHFA enter the crypto conversation In a recent announcement, Federal…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:52
U.S. Senators Release Legislative Principles for Digital Asset Market Structure
PANews reported on June 24 that according to the official website of U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Tim Scott, Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, jointly issued the
PANews
2025/06/24 22:51
Powell: Banks can provide banking services and conduct related business to the cryptocurrency industry
PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said: Banks can provide banking services to the cryptocurrency industry and conduct related businesses, provided that the safety and soundness
PANews
2025/06/24 22:41
Powell: The reason for not cutting interest rates is that the Fed's internal and external economic forecasts indicate that inflation will rise significantly this year
PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said: The reason we are not cutting interest rates at the moment is because both internal and external economic forecasts
PANews
2025/06/24 22:41
Polymarket nears unicorn status with $200m funding round: report
Polymarket, the blockchain-powered prediction platform where traders wagered nearly $3.2 billion on the 2024 U.S. election, is reportedly courting investors in a $200 million round. The deal could push its valuation past $1 billion, propelling it into unicorn territory. On…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:39
ProCap spent $387 million to buy 3,724 Bitcoins
PANews reported on June 24 that according to GNW, ProCap, a subsidiary of Pomp Investments , purchased 3,724 bitcoins at a price of US$103,780 per bitcoin, with a total amount
PANews
2025/06/24 22:34
USDT supply hits $156.1b all-time high, 90% on Tron and Ethereum
Tether has reached an all-time high in supply, largely driven by Ethereum and Tron.
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:27
A whale deposited 5.21 million USDC and opened a long position in ETH, SOL and BTC with high leverage on HyperLiquid
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale recharged $5.21 million USDC to the HyperLiquid platform and opened ETH , SOL and BTC long positions
PANews
2025/06/24 22:26
ChatGPT's iPhone downloads in the past 28 days are close to the total of the four major social platforms
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Similarweb data, in the past 28 days, ChatGPT has been downloaded 29,551,174 times worldwide on the iPhone App Store, close to the
PANews
2025/06/24 22:23
Fed Chairman Powell: U.S. is not in recession
PANews June 24 news, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The United States is not in a recession. The Atlanta Fed's GDP model does not show signs of a U.S. recession. Inflation
PANews
2025/06/24 22:18
