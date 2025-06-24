2025-07-01 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Coinbase rose more than 9%, while Circle fell more than 6%

Coinbase rose more than 9%, while Circle fell more than 6%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Decrypt, USDC issuer Circle's stock price fell 6% after Compass Point gave it a neutral rating and a target price of $205.
PANews2025/06/24 23:49
Grayscale updates Solana spot ETF S-1 filing, discloses 2.5% management fee

Grayscale updates Solana spot ETF S-1 filing, discloses 2.5% management fee

PANews reported on June 24 that SEC documents showed that Grayscale recently submitted the latest version of the S-1/A application document for the spot Solana ETF (Grayscale Solana Trust, SOL),
PANews2025/06/24 23:43
Flashnet and Brale to Collaborate with Magic Eden to Launch USDB, a Native USD-Backed Stablecoin on the Bitcoin Network

Flashnet and Brale to Collaborate with Magic Eden to Launch USDB, a Native USD-Backed Stablecoin on the Bitcoin Network

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Decrypt , Flashnet and Brale will launch USDB, a native stablecoin backed by the US dollar, on the Bitcoin network this summer.
PANews2025/06/24 23:41
Powell: The U.S. dollar will always exist as a reserve currency

Powell: The U.S. dollar will always exist as a reserve currency

PANews reported on June 24 that when asked whether U.S. Treasuries are safe-haven assets, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell replied that yes, in any case, the U.S. dollar will always exist
PANews2025/06/24 23:36
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 456 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 456 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 24 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $456 million, of which $338 million
PANews2025/06/24 23:30
Whales continue to increase their holdings of HYPE tokens, buying more than 430,000 in 14 days

Whales continue to increase their holdings of HYPE tokens, buying more than 430,000 in 14 days

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens , in the past 4 hours, a whale spent $ 3.86 million to buy 104,475 HYPE tokens at an average
PANews2025/06/24 23:29
Guotai Junan International is approved to provide cryptocurrency and other virtual asset trading services

Guotai Junan International is approved to provide cryptocurrency and other virtual asset trading services

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the official WeChat account of Guotai Junan International, Guotai Junan International Holdings Co., Ltd. has officially obtained the approval of the Hong
PANews2025/06/24 23:16
Nobitex releases service recovery roadmap after security incident: withdrawal, trading and recharge functions will be gradually opened on June 30

Nobitex releases service recovery roadmap after security incident: withdrawal, trading and recharge functions will be gradually opened on June 30

PANews reported on June 24 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex tweeted that the platform will resume services in phases after the security incident. The first phase will start on June
PANews2025/06/24 23:01
Turkey Slaps Strict New Crypto Oversight: Mandatory Source Checks, $3K Daily Stablecoin Limit

Turkey Slaps Strict New Crypto Oversight: Mandatory Source Checks, $3K Daily Stablecoin Limit

Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance is tightening regulations on crypto asset service providers in a bid to clamp down on illicit financial activities. According to the Ministry, digital asset platforms must now collect and verify more detailed information about user transactions. This information includes obtaining a written explanation of at least 20 characters describing the purpose of each transfer, along with verifying the origin of funds involved. Per AA, the government believes this measure will enhance transparency and help identify suspicious activity earlier in the transaction process. Turkey Impose Withdrawal Restrictions to Disrupt Illicit Flows In a major shift, the new regulation imposes a delay on crypto asset withdrawals. Any crypto purchased, exchanged, or deposited will be subject to a 48-hour waiting period before it can be withdrawn. For new users making their first withdrawal, the waiting period will extend to a minimum of 72 hours. Authorities believe these delays will reduce the ability of criminal actors to quickly transfer illicit funds outside the system before they are detected or blocked. Stablecoins are also under scrutiny in the new regulatory framework. The Ministry will impose a daily transfer cap of $3,000 and a monthly limit of $50,000 for these digital assets. These restrictions are designed to prevent the rapid movement of large sums of money that may be connected to illegal betting, fraud, or other criminal proceeds. However, platforms that fully comply with the travel rule, which requires collecting identifiable information about both sender and receiver will be allowed to operate with limits twice as high. While the regulations are strict, the Ministry emphasized that they do not aim to stifle legitimate activities within the crypto space. Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek stated that transactions linked to market making, liquidity provision, and arbitrage will be permitted without restriction. Notably, the Ministry issued a clear warning to platforms that fail to comply with the new rules. Sanctions may include administrative penalties, financial fines, or even the denial or cancellation of operational licenses. Turkey Continues to Tighten Crypto Legal Framework The latest enforcement actions build on Turkey’s broader regulatory overhaul published on March 13, 2025, through amendments to Capital Markets Law No. 6362. These changes placed crypto platforms under the oversight of the Capital Markets Board (CMB). Two communiqués, III-35/B.1 and III-35/B.2 set out new rules for platform structure, capital requirements, internal audits, and customer protection. Platforms must be joint-stock companies with minimum capital and approved management. Aside from this, they are also required to conduct proof-of-reserve audits, partner with CMB-approved custodians, and maintain separate accounts for user funds. Additional rules govern asset listings, conflict of interest policies, risk disclosures, and dispute resolution processes to enhance user safety and platform transparency. 🇹🇷 Turkey is tightening crypto AML regulations! By February 2025, all transactions over 15,000 lira will require user identification. #TurkeyCrypto #AML https://t.co/krSkosCVSs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) December 25, 2024 Prior to then, Turkey introduced tighter crypto rules in February 2025 to strengthen anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and align with global standards. Announced in the last week of 2024, the regulations require crypto service providers to collect user identification for transactions over 15,000 lira (about $425). Modeled after the EU’s MiCA framework , the rules aim to curb money laundering and terror financing, as Turkey’s presence in global crypto markets continues to grow.
CryptoNews2025/06/24 23:01
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: Stablecoin-related legislation is advancing, which is exciting

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: Stablecoin-related legislation is advancing, which is exciting

PANews June 24 news, according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that we just suggest that everyone wait and wait for more signs. There are no signs of weakness
PANews2025/06/24 22:57

