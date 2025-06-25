MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-01 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, launches a 10 million Canadian dollar financing to increase its Bitcoin holdings
PANews reported on June 25 that according to tipranks, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., a Canadian listed company, announced the launch of a private placement of 10 million Canadian dollars (about
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000205
-51.65%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 10:47
A whale is suspected of selling 9706.16 ETH that it had held for 9 years in the past half month, realizing a profit of 28.62 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 16 days, a whale transferred 9706.16 ETH (worth US$24.03 million) through ThorChain, realizing a profit of
ETH
$2,421.58
-1.14%
LENS
$0.002912
-14.42%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 10:37
Japanese public company Metaplanet raises $517 million to buy more Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Japanese listed company Metaplanet raised US$517 million to purchase more Bitcoin.
MORE
$0.02317
+12.20%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 10:34
Eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to set up a joint venture to issue a Korean won stablecoin
PANews reported on June 25 that according to a report by the local Korean news media Economic Review, eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to establish a joint
MAJOR
$0.16472
-5.34%
SOUTH
$0.1
+3.73%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 10:31
Merlin Chain adds BTC staking Vault 2, total capacity increased to 100 BTC
PANews reported on June 25 that Merlin Chain announced the addition of Vault 2, a BTC staking vault, and increased the total staking limit from 50 BTC to 100 BTC
BTC
$105,788.93
-0.99%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 10:16
Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure
Coinbase says it helped the US Secret Service seize $225 million in crypto allegedly stolen by scammers, the largest crypto seizure in the agency’s history.
EVER
$0.01086
-4.06%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 10:10
A certain whale withdrew $2.57 million worth of UNI from Coinbase in the early morning
PANews reported on June 25 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, "the whale who lost $1.091 million by selling high and buying low on UNI from June
UNI
$6.918
-2.28%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 10:10
Codex now supports native USDC
PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official announcement of Codex, USDC native coin has been launched on Codex. It is reported that Codex is building a blockchain
NOW
$0.00638
-0.46%
USDC
$0.9996
-0.02%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 10:07
Matter Labs releases new zero-knowledge prover “Airbender” based on RISC-V
PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, ZKsync development company Matter Labs released a new zero-knowledge prover "Airbender" at the Permissionless conference. The prover is built on the RISC-V architecture
ZERO
$0.00003929
-1.82%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 10:02
The deputy director of a state-owned enterprise traded in cryptocurrencies and owed 3 million yuan. After his wife and children left him, he drove an online car-hailing service to pay off the debt
When you open Crypto Twitter, you can always see cryptocurrency gurus showing off that their assets exceed eight figures and that they can make unlimited money with a single contract.
CAR
$0.011103
-2.88%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 10:00
Trending News
More
The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061
Germany’s Deutsche Bank targets 2026 launch for crypto custody services
Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged
Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC
Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M