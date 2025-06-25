2025-07-01 Tuesday

The youngest public chain to launch USDC? Stablecoin public chain Codex has built-in compliance solutions to solve the exchange problem

Author: Haonan Li Compiled by: Tim, PANews On June 24, the stablecoin public chain Codex announced that the USDC native minting function was officially launched on its chain. Codex thus
PANews2025/06/25 18:29
Russian ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5 moves $9.3B in four months: report

Russia’s efforts to build alternative payment systems outside Western financial rails may be gaining traction through a new ruble-pegged crypto asset. Per a June 25 report by the Financial Times, a stablecoin with ties to Russia has quietly processed over…
Crypto.news2025/06/25 18:27
Investors eye this cheap token as it readies to replicate the 2021 SHIB pump

In 2021, SHIB turned memes into millions, now in 2025, LILPEPE is blending meme power with real Layer 2 tech, and its fast-moving presale suggests it could be next. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/25 18:24
Arizona passes HB2324 to create Bitcoin reserve funded by seized crypto, pending governor’s signature

Arizona has passed HB2324, approving a previously rejected proposal to create a Bitcoin reserve funded by seized criminal assets. Arizona has passed HB2324, a Bitcoin Reserve bill that establishes a state-managed fund for digital assets seized through criminal forfeiture. The…
Crypto.news2025/06/25 18:22
EU plans to ignore ECB warnings and push forward new stablecoin regulations

PANews reported on June 25 that the Financial Times reported that the European Commission will announce new rules for the fast-growing stablecoin market in the coming days, rejecting the European
PANews2025/06/25 18:20
The Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH to the associated address

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert , the Ethereum Foundation development team has internally transferred 1,000 ETH (about 2.4 million US dollars) to the associated address 0xc061…0B6d
PANews2025/06/25 18:06
Nasdaq and NYSE discuss capital market regulatory reform with the US SEC

PANews reported on June 25 that sources said that major US exchanges Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange are discussing capital market regulatory reforms with the US Securities and Exchange
PANews2025/06/25 18:05
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Has 91% S&P 500 Shot if BTC Price Holds

Strategy (MSTR), the publicly traded firm known for holding the largest Bitcoin reserve of any listed company, is now on the brink of being added to the S&P 500, but only if Bitcoin avoids a steep drop before the second quarter ends. Key Takeaways: Strategy’s S&P 500 inclusion hinges on Bitcoin staying above $95,240 through June 30. New accounting rules allow BTC gains to count toward earnings, making its price critical for Q2 results. Analyst Jeff Walton gives a 91% chance of inclusion, based on Bitcoin’s historical stability over short timeframes. Financial analyst Jeff Walton said in a video published Tuesday that Strategy has a 91% chance of qualifying for inclusion in the S&P 500, provided Bitcoin’s price does not fall more than 10% before June 30. At the time of his analysis, BTC was trading around $106,044. MicroStrategy’s S&P 500 Bid Hinges on Bitcoin Holding $95K Line Walton pinpointed $95,240 as the critical level; if Bitcoin closes below that threshold, MicroStrategy may fail to meet earnings eligibility criteria. “To be considered for the S&P 500, a company must report cumulative positive earnings across the past four quarters,” Walton explained. Strategy has posted losses in the last three quarters, and with its massive Bitcoin holdings, currently 592,345 BTC, its earnings for Q2 heavily depend on the crypto asset’s fair market value. The stakes are heightened by recent volatility. Over the weekend, Bitcoin dipped below $100,000 amid renewed geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, briefly jeopardizing Strategy’s position. However, prices have since rebounded, with BTC trading near $106,200 as of Wednesday. 91% chance of $MSTR qualifying for S&P in 6 days https://t.co/uGkzAuTQ2Y — Jeff Walton (@PunterJeff) June 24, 2025 Strategy adopted new accounting standards (ASU 2023-08) at the start of 2024, allowing unrealized gains and losses on its Bitcoin stash to be reflected in net income. The change significantly impacts its financial statements and S&P 500 eligibility. Walton’s forecast is based on historical BTC price behavior. Since September 2014, in over 3,900 six-day periods, Bitcoin fell more than 10% just 343 times — or roughly 8.7% of the time. “The longer we go without a drop, the lower the odds get,” Walton noted. For instance, the odds of a 10% fall shrink to 4.2% if only two days remain in the quarter. If successful, Strategy would become the second crypto-related company to join the S&P 500 in 2025, following Coinbase’s inclusion in May. In December 2024, Strategy was added to the Nasdaq-100, joining the ranks of tech giants. Strategy Could Become Top Publicly Traded Company in World In May, Walton said Strategy may one day rise to become the top publicly traded company in the world. Walton believes the company’s unprecedented exposure to Bitcoin gives it a unique edge. “Strategy holds more of the best asset and most pristine collateral on the planet than any other company, by multiples,” he said. As reported, Strategy plans to raise as much as $2.1 billion through the sale of its 10% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock. The capital raise follows a similar structure to Strategy’s previous fundraising rounds, many of which directly funded large-scale Bitcoin purchases.
CryptoNews2025/06/25 18:05
Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Investegate , British public gold mining company Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd. announced that it has signed a strategic financing and governance agreement
PANews2025/06/25 18:01
CRCL hits new high: founders sell 330 million, early shareholders collectively miss out on 1.9 billion

CRCL hits new high: founders sell 330 million, early shareholders collectively miss out on 1.9 billion

Original title: Circle execs and VCs misread the market—it cost them $2B Original author: Protos Original translation: Ismay, BlockBeats Editor's note: Circle's stock price has continued to soar since its
PANews2025/06/25 18:00

