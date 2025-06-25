2025-07-01 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
H100 Group AB increases its Bitcoin holdings to 200.21

H100 Group AB increases its Bitcoin holdings to 200.21

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official Twitter account, H100 Group AB purchased 19.38 additional bitcoins today as part of its bitcoin reserve strategy. The company currently
Newton
AB$0.008504-2.58%
Particl
PART$0.1552+3.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:18
Trump: Conflict between Israel and Iran could break out again, perhaps soon

Trump: Conflict between Israel and Iran could break out again, perhaps soon

PANews June 25 news, US President Trump said: The conflict between Israel and Iran may break out again, perhaps soon. I do not think Iran will re-enter the field of
Notcoin
NOT$0.001737-4.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.676-1.88%
SOON
SOON$0.2243-2.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:16
Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg, the crypto assets managed by BitGo, a US cryptocurrency custody company, jumped from US$60 billion to US$100 billion in the first
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:11
The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network

The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network

The DeFi aggregator 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network, providing users with new opportunities to swap tokens at more favorable rates. This was announced to Incrypted by the developers. According to the release, Unichain is now available to users of the aggregator via the 1inch dApp, 1inch Wallet and the project’s API. […] Сообщение The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Moonveil
MORE$0.02307+13.25%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.09309+2.95%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01394+0.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00637-0.77%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002305+2.99%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/25 22:02
Trump: We think the war between Iran and Israel is over

Trump: We think the war between Iran and Israel is over

PANews reported on June 25 that US President Trump: We believe the war between Iran and Israel is over.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.676-1.88%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:01
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: As of May, the cumulative net capital inflow of Hong Kong Stock Connect exceeded HK$4.35 trillion

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: As of May, the cumulative net capital inflow of Hong Kong Stock Connect exceeded HK$4.35 trillion

PANews reported on June 25 that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission released its 2024-2025 fiscal year report, pointing out that as of May, the cumulative net capital inflow
LayerNet
NET$0.0001359-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 21:57
More and More XRP and BTC Holders Are Quietly Joining APT Miners, Earning Passive Income Every Day

More and More XRP and BTC Holders Are Quietly Joining APT Miners, Earning Passive Income Every Day

In this volatile crypto market, more investors are beginning to ask: Is frequent trading really suitable for everyone? Many people who hold XRP and Bitcoin have quietly changed their direction – they have chosen APT Miner cloud mining, hoping to use a more stable method to allow their assets to continue to appreciate in value, rather than being swayed by market sentiment. In APT Miner, you don’t need to buy a mining machine or have any technical knowledge. Just select the contract and the system will automatically run and settle for you. Waking up every day and watching the balance steadily increase is the most reassuring state. Some users easily make $7,355 per day. This is not based on hype, but a smart and sustainable way to earn passive income. APT Miner was established in Warrington, UK in 2018. It holds a formal license and has long been committed to providing transparent, efficient and low-threshold cloud mining services to users around the world. The platform uses advanced mining equipment and intelligent computing power allocation system, which not only saves electricity but also improves mining efficiency. The income can be checked in real time without any hidden fees. How to Use APT Miner 1 : Register now to get a $15 reward (check in daily to get $0.6) 2: Choose a contract: After successfully registering, the next step is to choose a mining contract that suits your goals and budget. APT Miner offers a variety of contracts to meet your different needs, whether you are a novice or an experienced miner. Take a close look at the available options and consider factors such as contract length, potential returns, and associated costs. For more contract information, please visit the APT Miner platform’s official website . 3 : Start to make profit: After selecting and activating the mining contract, the system will automatically complete your mining tasks and serve you. APT Miner’s advanced technology ensures that your mining operations run efficiently and maximize your potential profits. As mining progresses, earnings will begin to accumulate in your account. You can track the progress of mining through the platform control panel and withdraw earnings when you are ready. APT Miner Platform Advantages The platform relies on top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Mining Machine and Canaan Creative to build a stable and efficient mining system, ensuring continuous computing power output and operational reliability. Since its legal registration in the UK in 2018, the platform has developed steadily under government supervision and has attracted more than 9 million users worldwide with its advanced technology, forming a large and real user base. In terms of user experience, the platform interface is simple and intuitive, and even novices who are new to cryptocurrency can easily operate it. At the same time, it supports a variety of mainstream digital currency settlement methods, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, SOL, USDC, USDT, etc., providing users with a flexible asset management method. In terms of profit mechanism, the platform has designed a contract model with daily settlement, which can obtain fixed income every 24 hours. The principal will be automatically returned after the contract ends, helping users achieve steady and continuous profit growth. For more and more investors who are pursuing steady returns, APT Miner is not only a safe haven to avoid market fluctuations, but also a new path for crypto assets to grow steadily. Instead of repeatedly entering and exiting the ups and downs and watching day and night, it is better to choose a more worry-free and long-term way. The essence of investment has never been to chase the trend, but to see who can go further. Steady and steady is the real confidence to go through the bull and bear markets.
Aptos
APT$4.647-3.00%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.11553+0.70%
DOGE
DOGE$0.15956-1.85%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442+0.20%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004462-10.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 21:54
SoFi relaunches cryptocurrency investments and launches global remittance service

SoFi relaunches cryptocurrency investments and launches global remittance service

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg, SoFi announced that it will re-launch cryptocurrency spot trading on its platform, allowing users to buy, sell and hold digital currencies
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000002031-61.27%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0001048-9.81%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000205-51.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 21:52
Ethena reaches USDe redemption agreement with German regulators, officially withdrawing from EU market

Ethena reaches USDe redemption agreement with German regulators, officially withdrawing from EU market

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Ethena Labs has reached an agreement with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to initiate a 42-day redemption process for
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9999--%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 21:47
Unitronix, a US-listed company, includes Bitcoin in its core assets, with a maximum allocation of $2 million

Unitronix, a US-listed company, includes Bitcoin in its core assets, with a maximum allocation of $2 million

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PR Newswire , blockchain company Unitronix Corp announced that it will include Bitcoin ( BTC ) as a core asset in the
Bitcoin
BTC$105,857.16-0.88%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4997-3.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 21:42

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

Germany’s Deutsche Bank targets 2026 launch for crypto custody services

Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged

Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M