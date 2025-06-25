2025-07-01 Tuesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A giant whale transferred more than 270,000 SOL to HyperLiquid, setting a record for the largest spot deposit on the platform

A giant whale transferred more than 270,000 SOL to HyperLiquid, setting a record for the largest spot deposit on the platform

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale transferred 274,788.6 SOL from Stake.com to HyperLiquid , worth about 39.91 million US dollars, setting a record
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020391+6,89%
Solana
SOL$147,44-2,63%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02301+12,96%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,00000000000002031-61,27%
LENS
LENS$0,002866-15,92%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:49
What’s Happening in Crypto Today? Daily Crypto News Digest

What’s Happening in Crypto Today? Daily Crypto News Digest

In crypto news today: Crypto market is red today Chainlink and Mastercard Enable 3BN Cardholders to Buy Crypto Onchain Decentralized Storage Platform Walrus Integrates with AI Development Platform OpenGradient Theta Labs Launches Decentralized GPU Marketplace __________ Crypto market is red today The crypto market has turned back to red over the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped by 0.8% to $3.41 trillion. At the time of writing, the daily crypto trading volume is $94.5 billion. At the time of writing, all the top 10 coins per market capitalization have seen their prices increase. Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1.6%, now trading at $107,014. Furthermore, Ethereum (ETH) is largely unchanged. It increased by 0.4%, now changing hands at $2,426. The highest increase Solana (SOL)’s 1.3% to $145. Also, the smallest rise is XRP (XRP)’s 0.1%, meaning it remains unchanged, standing at the price of $2.19. Meanwhile, most of the top 100 coins are red at the time of writing. Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) decreased the most in this category, followed by Bittensor (TAO) . They’re down by 6.8% and 5.7% to $1.56 and $335, respectively. At the same time, two coins recorded double-digit rises and are today’s best performers. Pi Network (PI) is up 15.5% to the price of $0.615, while Aptos (APT) appreciated by 10.8%, now trading at $4.76. Read more: Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 25, 2025 After a day of significant increases, the crypto market is down today. The majority of the top 100 coins have dropped over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has fallen by 1.6% in that period to $3.4 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $99.8 billion. Crypto Winners & Losers Six of the top 10 coins per market cap are up, but with low increases of less than 1% per coin. Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated by 0.7%, now trading at $106,413. This is... Chainlink and Mastercard Enable 3BN Cardholders to Buy Crypto Onchain Decentralized oracle network Chainlink has partnered with payments giant Mastercard to enable 3 billion payment cardholders worldwide to buy crypto assets directly onchain through a fiat-to-crypto conversion. We’re excited to announce that Chainlink and @Mastercard have partnered to enable billions of cardholders to purchase crypto directly onchain. https://t.co/1pKz03jQ7t Chainlink verifies and synchronizes key… pic.twitter.com/5jfLAAYn4D — Chainlink (@chainlink) June 24, 2025 According to the press release, Chainlink’s interoperability infrastructure and Mastercard’s global payments network enable this move. They remove obstacles that have kept mainstream users from accessing the onchain economy for a long time. Moreover, zerohash provides the onchain service and liquidity needed to convert fiat into crypto with seamless smart contract execution. Shift4 Payments , Swapper Finance , and XSwap provide additional integration support. The app experience is powered by the Uniswap protocol. You may also like: Ripple’s RLUSD Adopts Chainlink Standard Ripple, a provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial services, announced that it has begun leveraging the Chainlink standard, aiming to bring the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin pricing data on-chain. According to the press release shared with Cryptonews, Chainlink Price Feeds are now live and provide a source of verifiable RLUSD pricing data on the Ethereum mainnet. DeFi developers can integrate RLUSD support into their applications for various use cases, including trading... Decentralized Storage Platform Walrus Integrates with AI Development Platform OpenGradient Research lab OpenGradient has integrated with Walrus , the decentralized data storage protocol built on Sui . Per the announcement , OpenGradient’s flagship L1 network now uses Walrus as “its decentralized storage backbone.” With this move, it has replaced its legacy IPFS-based setup and enabled the platform to host over 100 AI models across multiple applications and ecosystems. OpenGradient will use Walrus’ programmable, verifiable storage layer to support private and proprietary models that use smart contract-enforced encryption and access control for users, it says. Therefore, it will add privacy and remove the need for centralized data storage solutions. 🦭 @OpenGradient is building user-owned AI — and Walrus is powering it. We’re now the storage backbone for 100+ AI models across Web3. Private access. Tokenized inference. Verifiable compute. Your AI needs decentralization. pic.twitter.com/EaErcQ5oKr — Walrus 🦭/acc (@WalrusProtocol) June 25, 2025 Moreover, the move will enable new tokenization and monetization strategies, allowing users to maintain control over the development process. OpenGradient will also work to incorporate private and proprietary model support through Walrus’ programmable Sui smart contracts and to allow for larger, more complex AI models. Additionally, Walrus data storage and programmability are available now to OpenGradient users and developers. You may also like: Walrus Foundation Raises $140 Million for Decentralized Storage Networks The Walrus Foundation has raised $140 million to support the development of Walrus, a high-speed decentralized storage protocol designed to improve on existing blockchain-based storage networks, the company announced on March 20, 2025. The funding was secured through a private sale of Walrus’s native crypto, $WAL, ahead of the network’s official launch. Walrus Sets Goal for Faster, Cheaper Onchain File Storage Standard Crypto led the round, joined by Andreessen Horowitz’s... Theta Labs Launches Decentralized GPU Marketplace Theta Labs , the team behind the DePIN blockchain Theta , has announced the beta release of the hybrid edge cloud architecture for its Theta EdgeCloud network. The latest release introduces a new decentralized GPU marketplace, keeping “compute pricing competitive and transparent across the platform.” This is a computing platform that combines traditional cloud-based GPUs with a distributed network of over 30,000 community-operated edge nodes, the press release says. It provides “cost-effective access to high-performance computing resources” for AI model training, video processing, financial modelling, and other GPU-intensive tasks. “By integrating distributed computing resources from community members alongside conventional cloud infrastructure, the platform will provide similar capabilities at significantly reduced costs,” the team says. You may also like: AI Predicts 2026 Crypto Sector Surge as DePIN, RWA, SocialFi Steal Spotlight With crypto on the rise globally, it's hard to predict just what area of the blockchain sector will generate enough interest to become the next big thing. Using a ChatGPT analysis, we’ve broken down the most up-and-coming crypto trends you should know about before they likely dominate the industry in the years to come. “Narrative waves” have long dominated the crypto sector as a whole—think NFTs in 2021 or this year’s memecoin boom. However, with blockchain attracting more and more... __________ Bookmark this page and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest crypto news updates!
RWAX
APP$0,005424-14,95%
SIX
SIX$0,0207-12,51%
Bittensor
TAO$323,96-2,24%
Walrus
WAL$0,3897-2,30%
Aptos
APT$4,646-3,02%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 22:45
Lootbase is launched, supporting high-leverage mobile crypto trading

Lootbase is launched, supporting high-leverage mobile crypto trading

PANews reported on June 25 that the Lootbase app, which supports the use of Hyperliquid on mobile phones, is now available on iOS and Android platforms, supporting users to trade
Polytrade
TRADE$0,12452+1,70%
RWAX
APP$0,005424-14,95%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00639-0,46%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0002848-1,48%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:44
Ledger Live rolls out MEV-optimized ETH Yields in Chorus One tie-up

Ledger Live rolls out MEV-optimized ETH Yields in Chorus One tie-up

Two of crypto’s most trusted names just made Ethereum staking simpler and potentially more rewarding. By embedding MEV Max directly into Ledger Live, they’re cutting out the inefficiencies that plague traditional staking setups. According to a June 25 press release…
Moonveil
MORE$0,02301+12,96%
Ethereum
ETH$2 424,48-0,86%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 22:40
91% chance MSTR enters S&P 500 — and Bitcoin becomes an index asset by proxy

91% chance MSTR enters S&P 500 — and Bitcoin becomes an index asset by proxy

Could Strategy (MSTR) use Bitcoin-fueled earnings to enter the S&P 500 and turn Bitcoin into a backdoor index asset? MSTR’s S&P 500 eligibility now hinges on Bitcoin stability Michael Saylor’s corporate bet on Bitcoin (BTC) may be approaching a new…
Bitcoin
BTC$105 857,2-0,88%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00639-0,46%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,056-1,03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 22:31
Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Neo Pepe tops 2025 memecoins, raising $2m by Stage 4 as presale momentum and investor buzz hit new highs. #partnercontent
Stage
STAGE$0,0000654-0,30%
NEO
NEO$5,304-1,88%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0,00646-4,01%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000938-2,89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 22:29
Powell: Federal debt issue not considered in monetary policy decisions

Powell: Federal debt issue not considered in monetary policy decisions

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the federal debt issue is not considered in monetary policy decisions. The changes in the Fed's forecast partly
Notcoin
NOT$0,001737-4,19%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:29
Turkey Tightens Crypto Regulations As Turkish Lira Continues To Depreciate

Turkey Tightens Crypto Regulations As Turkish Lira Continues To Depreciate

The Ministry of Treasury and Finance of Turkey, led by Mehmet Şimşek, has announced a series of stringent new measures aimed at curbing money laundering and enhancing the oversight of digital asset transactions. According to the 25th June 2025 announcement, “The Ministry is preparing to take additional steps and will request strict control and supervision.. The post Turkey Tightens Crypto Regulations As Turkish Lira Continues To Depreciate appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/25 22:26
Barclays to Block Crypto Transactions on UK Bank Cards Over Debt Concerns

Barclays to Block Crypto Transactions on UK Bank Cards Over Debt Concerns

Barclays Bank, one of the UK’s largest and most established financial institutions, announced that it will block all cryptocurrency-related transactions made using its bank cards, including Barclaycard credit cards, starting 27 June 2025. The decision comes during growing concerns about the financial risks posed by the highly volatile nature of digital currencies. Bank Cites Lack of Consumer Protections In a statement posted to its website, Barclays explains the rationale behind the move. “From 27 June 2025, we’ll block crypto-transactions made with a Barclaycard because we recognise there are certain risks with purchasing crypto-currencies,” the bank said. “A fall in the price of crypto assets could lead to customers finding themselves in debt they can’t afford to repay.” The bank also points out the lack of regulatory protections associated with crypto purchases. Because digital currencies are not covered by the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, customers have limited recourse if something goes wrong with a transaction. This absence of safeguards, combined with price volatility, poses a huge risk for consumers who may use credit to invest in or purchase crypto assets. Financial Institutions Distance Themselves from Crypto Barclays’ decision aligns with a cautious stance increasingly adopted by traditional financial institutions and regulators worldwide. While cryptocurrency adoption has grown, so too have concerns about scams, price manipulation, and consumer harm. In the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has repeatedly warned consumers about the dangers of investing in unregulated crypto markets. In its notice, Barclays directed customers to the FCA’s website for more information, encouraging them to search for “crypto the basics” to understand the risks involved. This move by Barclays follows similar steps taken by other UK banks in recent years, as they seek to limit consumer exposure to speculative digital assets. It also signals a broader trend of traditional financial institutions drawing clearer boundaries around the use of credit and banking services for cryptocurrency activities. While some crypto advocates may see such restrictions as heavy-handed, Barclays maintains that the decision is in the best interest of its customers’ financial well-being. UK Wants Banks to Have Less Exposure to Crypto Earlier this month, the Bank of England (BOE) said it is considering a proposal that would restrict UK banks’ exposure to crypto by 2026. Speaking at the Risk Live Europe event in London on Wednesday, the central bank executive director, David Bailey, noted that the UK’s upcoming rules would be more on the “restrictive end.” He specified that banks would be encouraged to keep a low crypto exposure. “There are also examples where it might be more appropriate to start more towards the restrictive end of the spectrum,” he said. “The prudential treatment of banks’ exposures to cryptoassets, and specifically those with features associated with heightened price volatility and where investors could lose the entirety of their investment, is an example in this space.”
LightLink
LL$0,0134-0,22%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1455-0,61%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02301+12,96%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05628+0,26%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001737-4,19%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 22:25
US President Trump: We will have talks with Iran next week

US President Trump: We will have talks with Iran next week

PANews June 25 news, US President Trump: I don't think it's necessary to reach an agreement with Iran. We will have talks with Iran next week. We will again ask
Salamanca
DON$0,000843+0,71%
Threshold
T$0,01598-4,48%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,677-1,87%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 22:25

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

Germany’s Deutsche Bank targets 2026 launch for crypto custody services

Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged

Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M