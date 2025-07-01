MEXC Exchange
XRP, LTC, SOL lead altcoin ETF buzz as approval odds climb
Analysts are betting big on altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling that a wave of approvals could be just around the corner. In a June 30 X post, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas shared updated approval forecasts for…
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 15:42
Leading memecoins compared in 2025: Pepeto, Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
Pepeto fuses meme culture with real-world crypto tools, making it a serious rival to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE this year. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 15:41
PancakeSwap v3 Liquidity Pool Launches on Solana
PANews reported on July 1 that PancakeSwap announced that its v3 liquidity pool has been officially launched on Solana. Traders can enjoy a handling fee as low as 0.01% and
PANews
2025/07/01 15:39
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I bought another BTC and I believe that Bitcoin will reach $1 million one day
PANews reported on July 1 that Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, published an article saying that he bought another Bitcoin and believed that Bitcoin could reach
PANews
2025/07/01 15:36
[LIVE] EthCC 8 / RWA Summit Day Two: Real-World Assets Take Center Stage
Welcome to Day Two of EthCC 8 and the Real-World Asset (RWA) Summit, live from Cannes — where the French Riviera meets the frontier of decentralized finance. Today, two parallel events are converging on a single theme: the integration of traditional finance with blockchain technology. As tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) move from concept to implementation, and crypto-native ETFs edge closer to mainstream adoption, thought leaders, builders, regulators, and institutional players are gathering to explore what’s next. From tokenized treasuries to on-chain infrastructure and the evolution of compliant DeFi, today’s conversations promise to shape the future of both markets and protocols. We’ll be live-blogging the biggest insights, key announcements, and panel highlights — including deep dives into the ETF landscape, regulatory frameworks, and the growing impact of RWAs on global finance. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates straight from the heart of Cannes.
CryptoNews
2025/07/01 15:32
Guoxiong Capital plans to invest 200 million yuan in Web3.0 and cryptocurrency asset fields
PANews reported on July 1 that Guoxiong Capital Co., Ltd. announced today that it will fully enter the field of Web3.0 and cryptocurrency assets. The company's chairman Yao Shangkun said
PANews
2025/07/01 15:28
London-listed company Anemoi increases Bitcoin investment from 30% to around 40%
PANews reported on July 1 that London-listed Anemoi International increased its investment in Bitcoin from 30% to about 40% of its cash reserves. The investment was completed through an ETF
PANews
2025/07/01 15:11
DOJ charges 4 North Koreans in $1M crypto theft from blockchain startup
Four North Koreans posed as remote developers at US and Serbian blockchain firms, stealing nearly $1 million in crypto to fund the regime’s illicit programs.
PANews
2025/07/01 15:04
A prelude to trillions of dollars of monetary easing? The "Big and Beautiful" bill passed the procedural vote, and Goldman Sachs advanced its forecast of the Fed's rate cut to September
By: Bright, Foresight News On July 1, the U.S. Senate obtained enough votes in a procedural vote (51 in favor and 49 against) to advance the Trump administration's "One Big
PANews
2025/07/01 15:00
Malaysia’s Securities Commission to revise crypto exchange rules
PANews reported on July 1 that the Securities Commission of Malaysia plans to reform the Digital Asset Exchange (DAX) framework and propose a series of regulatory enhancements to accelerate token
PANews
2025/07/01 14:54
Trending News
The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061
Germany’s Deutsche Bank targets 2026 launch for crypto custody services
Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged
Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC
Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M