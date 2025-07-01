MEXC Exchange
Circle’s ‘compliant’ USDC is the go-to for DPRK hackers: ZachXBT
On-chain investigator ZachXBT has raised concerns over USDC stablecoin issuer Circle’s compliance standards and its growing use among malicious actors. According to ZachXBT, North Korean IT workers have been using USDC (USDC) to move millions in illicit payments. The on-chain…
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 17:55
US amendment bill to end corruption in crypto failed to pass
PANews reported on July 1 that U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley said on the X platform that his proposed amendment to "End Corruption in Cryptocurrency" was not passed due to opposition
PANews
2025/07/01 17:52
South Korean fintech firm Travel Wallet partners with Avalanche to develop KRW-based stablecoin
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Edaily, South Korean fintech startup Travel Wallet has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Layer1 blockchain platform Avalanche to jointly explore
PANews
2025/07/01 17:32
Japanese gaming firm CyberStep plans to invest 1b yen into its new crypto arm
Japanese online claw machine operator CyberStep is launching a new business arm called CRYPTECH Capital which will generate tokens used to buy BTC and ETH as reserve assets. According to a recent report on CoinDesk Japan, the company that operates…
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 17:15
Publicly traded company Thumzup announces $6.5 million registered direct offering to explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on July 1 that according to investing.com, Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced on Monday that it has reached a final agreement with investors to conduct a
PANews
2025/07/01 17:14
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx to Acquire Digital Asset Brokerage Caleb & Brown for Approximately $65.8 Million
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Decrypt, Australian crypto exchange Swyftx will acquire boutique digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown, which is regarded as the largest cryptocurrency acquisition
PANews
2025/07/01 17:11
Malaysia’s Securities Commission Plans to Overhaul Crypto Trading Rules
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Crowdfundinsider, the Securities Commission of Malaysia (SC) has proposed a series of regulatory improvements to strengthen the framework of the Digital Asset
PANews
2025/07/01 17:02
Revisiting the Stablecoin Trilemma: The Current Decline of Decentralization
Author: Chilla Compiled by: Block unicorn Preface Stablecoins are getting a lot of attention, and for good reason. Beyond speculation, stablecoins are one of the few products in the crypto
PANews
2025/07/01 17:00
Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process
Malaysia’s securities regulator is seeking public feedback on a proposal to allow certain cryptocurrencies to be listed on exchanges without prior approval.
PANews
2025/07/01 16:53
Cryptocurrency’s best ideas will never launch | Opinion
Crypto doesn’t need more heroes. It needs a culture that lets the builders stay in the arena long enough to build what really matters.
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 16:48
Trending News
The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061
Germany’s Deutsche Bank targets 2026 launch for crypto custody services
Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged
Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC
Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M