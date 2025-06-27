2025-07-01 Tuesday

RWA On-chain Finance Report: Panoramic Market Report for the First Half of 2025

On June 26, 2025, RedStone Oracle released the "Real-World Assets in On-chain Finance Report", further advancing into the RWA ecosystem. RedStone's latest report highlights the significant growth and transformative potential
PANews2025/06/27 17:29
Garantex, a Russian sanctioned crypto exchange, postpones announcement of BTC and ETH user solutions until next month

PANews reported on June 27 that Russia's sanctioned cryptocurrency exchange Garantex issued an announcement stating that the disposal procedures for the platform's BTC and ETH related assets are still being
PANews2025/06/27 17:23
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
PANews2025/06/27 17:17
Grayscale updated its Top 20 list for Q3, adding AVAX and MORPHO

Crypto asset manager Grayscale has updated its Top 20 list for the third quarter, adding Avalanche and Morpho — two assets it sees as having strong potential in the months ahead. On June 26, Grayscale updated its Top 20 asset…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 17:08
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$10.3798 million

PANews reported on June 27 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/06/27 17:05
Why is crypto down today : SOL, XRP and memecoins plummet amidst Bitcoin dominance rise

The crypto market is experiencing a downturn as major tokens like Bitcoin, XRP and Solana plummet, with the SOL ecosystem and PayFi sector both dropping over 4%. Why is crypto down today? According to data from CoinGecko, the overall market…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 17:03
Another Trump-linked sell-off? Melania meme team dumps $35.7M in tokens

Insider activity is picking up across Trump family-linked crypto projects, with wallets offloading tens of millions of dollars in tokens. The team behind the Melania Trump-themed meme coin $MELANIA (MELANIA)has sold 82.18 million tokens over the past four months, according…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 17:01
OneKey founder Wang Yishi criticizes improper handling of Resupply vulnerability incident

PANews reported on June 27 that OneKey founder Wang Yishi publicly stated that as one of the three largest investors in the Resupply project, he suffered significant financial and psychological
PANews2025/06/27 17:00
The "copycat season" of US stocks breaks out: listed companies spend 1 billion on bets, will the compliance bull market start this summer?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author: Golem The US stock crypto sector is booming! Listed companies are no longer satisfied with imitating "WeiCe" to hoard Bitcoin, and are pouring their
PANews2025/06/27 17:00
Tianfeng Securities' weekly increase was 28.75%, with the highest increase reaching 5.16

PANews reported on June 27 that according to data, Tianfeng Securities rose 28.75% in a week, from 3.89 to 5.16, and closed at 5.06 on June 27. Earlier news said
PANews2025/06/27 16:50

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

Germany’s Deutsche Bank targets 2026 launch for crypto custody services

Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged

Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M