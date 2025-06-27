2025-07-01 Tuesday

The US dollar index DXY fell below 97 again

The US dollar index DXY fell below 97 again

PANews reported on June 27 that U.S. personal spending in May recorded its biggest drop since the beginning of the year, dragging down the U.S. dollar index DXY, which fell
PANews2025/06/27 21:07
Bessant says trade talks could be concluded by September, hints at possible extension of deadline

Bessant says trade talks could be concluded by September, hints at possible extension of deadline

PANews June 27 news, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that the Trump administration's trade agreement agenda may be completed before Labor Day (September 1), indicating that some negotiations may extend
PANews2025/06/27 20:58
Crypto espionage? How the Nobitex hack may tie into Israeli spy arrests: report

Crypto espionage? How the Nobitex hack may tie into Israeli spy arrests: report

The fallout from the Nobitex hack is still unfolding, and it may no longer be just about the missing funds as new reports point to a possible link between the breach and the recent arrests of three Israeli citizens. According…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 20:45
Traders expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut rates three times by 2025.

Traders expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut rates three times by 2025.

PANews reported on June 27 that traders expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut interest rates three times by
PANews2025/06/27 20:38
The annual rate of core PCE in May was 2.7%, higher than the expected 2.6%.

The annual rate of core PCE in May was 2.7%, higher than the expected 2.6%.

PANews reported on June 27 that the U.S. core PCE price index recorded an annual rate of 2.7% in May, higher than the expected 2.6%, the highest since February 2025.
PANews2025/06/27 20:31
Ripple Taps Wormhole to Link XRP Ledger with 35+ Blockchains — XRP Rally Incoming?

Ripple Taps Wormhole to Link XRP Ledger with 35+ Blockchains — XRP Rally Incoming?

Ripple has integrated Wormhole to connect the XRP Ledger and its EVM-compatible sidechain with more than 35 blockchains, a move that could significantly boost XRP’s interoperability and reach. Key Takeaways: Ripple’s Wormhole integration links XRP Ledger to over 35 blockchains, boosting cross-chain capabilities. Developers can now build dApps that operate across multiple networks, expanding XRP’s DeFi utility. Ripple aims to use the integration to enhance its offerings in tokenization and liquidity provision. Announced Thursday, the integration allows XRP-native decentralized applications to interact with networks like Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, BNB Chain, and Polygon. Ripple plans to leverage the new connectivity to grow its offerings in decentralized finance, tokenization, and liquidity provision. Ripple and Wormhole Integration Unlocks Multi-Chain dApp Development Developers will now be able to create dApps that operate seamlessly across multiple ecosystems, enhancing XRP’s utility in decentralized finance and other sectors. “If you want real mass adoption, interoperability is essential,” said David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and Co-creator of the XRP Ledger. “The infrastructure has to be there, not just on one chain, but across them. With this integration, tokens natively issued on the XRP Ledger are being set up for that reality by being able to move between blockchain networks while maintaining native issuance and control.” Wormhole’s cross-chain bridge aims to help XRP solidify its status as an institutional-grade blockchain. 💥 @Wormhole is announcing a partnership with @Ripple to bring multichain interoperability to the XRP Ledger and the upcoming XRPL EVM Sidechain. Wormhole will be the core interoperability solution for the XRPL ecosystem. This integration will bring institutional-grade… pic.twitter.com/xqTD5PU7Tp — Wormhole (@wormhole) June 26, 2025 “By integrating Wormhole into the XRP Ledger, we’re helping unlock even greater potential spanning all major blockchains for one of the most established blockchain networks in enterprise finance,” Robinson Burkey, Co-Founder of the Wormhole Foundation, said. As Ripple doubles down on interoperability, market watchers will be looking for signs that these efforts could translate into renewed momentum for XRP. XRP Ledger Upgrade Adds Institutional Tokens As reported, RippleX, the development arm of Ripple, has rolled out version 2.5.0 of the XRP Ledger , introducing several protocol upgrades aimed at strengthening network functionality and security. RippleX engineer Mayukha Vadari has called the upgrade “possibly the best single lineup of amendments” ever released, introducing significant improvements to token management and transaction processing. The XLS-85 amendment upgrades the escrow system by allowing third-party issued tokens, including stablecoins, and introduces multi-purpose tokens designed for institutional applications. Another key change, XLS-56, enables wrapper transactions that can combine up to eight steps into a single action, aiming to lower failure rates in complex transaction flows and improve network efficiency for advanced use cases. The new update comes as the XRP Ledger has recorded a surge in user activity , with the number of daily active addresses climbing from an average of 35,000 to over 295,000. Alongside growing usage, the number of whale wallets holding over 1 million XRP has reached an all-time high of 2,700 — a milestone not seen in the 12-year history of the protocol. The rise in large holders may reflect growing institutional or high-net-worth conviction in XRP’s long-term value. In May, VivoPower also invested $121 million in XRP as a strategic reserve, making it the first company in the world with an XRP-focused treasury.
CryptoNews2025/06/27 20:24
BD Multimedia purchased 10.95 bitcoins this week, bringing its total holdings to 14.75 bitcoins

BD Multimedia purchased 10.95 bitcoins this week, bringing its total holdings to 14.75 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 27 that BD Multimedia, a financial technology company headquartered in Paris, France, purchased another 10.95 bitcoins this week, bringing its total holdings to 14.75 . The
PANews2025/06/27 20:15
South Korean payments firm Kakaopay tumbles 17% as regulators sound alarm on stablecoins

South Korean payments firm Kakaopay tumbles 17% as regulators sound alarm on stablecoins

Shares of Kakaopay dropped sharply after volatile trading as regulators warn of risks tied to widespread stablecoin adoption. Shares of South Korean digital payments firm Kakaopay tumbled as much as 17% on June 27 after trading resumed Thursday, following a…
INJ price under bearish pressure as Injective announces a new ecosystem growth initiative

INJ price under bearish pressure as Injective announces a new ecosystem growth initiative

Injective has just announced a new Revenue Fund aimed at boosting ecosystem growth just as the INJ token comes under pressure from a bearish chart pattern in the near term. On June 26th at the NYC Summit, Injective (INJ) announced…
Fed's Kashkari: Still expects two rate cuts in 2025, the first of which may come in September

Fed's Kashkari: Still expects two rate cuts in 2025, the first of which may come in September

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Jinshi, Kashkari of the Federal Reserve still expects two rate cuts in 2025, and the first rate cut may be made in
PANews2025/06/27 20:07

