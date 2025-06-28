MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-01 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Game developer Spekter Games completes $5 million pre-seed financing, with participation from a16z speedrun and others
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Business Wire, game developer Spekter Games Inc. has completed $5 million in pre-seed financing, with participation from a16z speedrun, London Venture Partners,
SEED
$0.001859
-3.02%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 10:57
SharpLink Gaming bought another 1989 ETH through OTC 5 hours ago
According to PANews on June 28, according to Lookonchain monitoring, institutions and whales are still buying ETH. SharpLink Gaming previously announced that it had purchased 188,478 ETH (worth about $474
ETH
$2,421.15
-1.03%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 10:51
Stablecoin startups raised a record amount of funding last year, surpassing the peak in 2021
PANews reported on June 28 that according to The block, with regulatory clarity and the huge success of Circle's initial public offering, venture capital in the stablecoin field has seen
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 10:47
With 70% Bitcoin reserves, how does Canadian fast food restaurant Tahini's compete with McDonald's?
By Juan Galt Compiled by: TechFlow Tahini’s, a Canadian fast food chain, boldly embraced Bitcoin in 2020 as a way to fight inflation and compete with industry giants like McDonald’s.
LIKE
$0.011047
-4.17%
FIGHT
$0.0007636
-2.47%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 10:30
Whales/institutions that received an airdrop of approximately $1.61 million by holding VIRTUAL lost $6.54 million after selling VIRTUAL at a low point
PANews reported on June 28 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the whale/institution that previously used 10 million USDC to purchase $VIRTUAL ended up losing $6.54 million after
USDC
$0.9996
-0.01%
VIRTUAL
$1.453
-2.29%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 10:10
Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create
PANews reported on June 28 that Moonshot launched the memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create, which allows users to mint Solana-based tokens by submitting images and paying the network initialization fee
MINT
$0.004159
-0.19%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 09:17
Trader AguilaTrades closed his BTC short position at a loss of $590,000 and then went long on BTC again
PANews reported on June 28 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades cut the BTC short order opened yesterday afternoon, and then reopened a $160 million BTC long
BTC
$105,692.01
-1.06%
ORDER
$0.075
-3.59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 09:07
Ripple decides to withdraw cross-appeal against the US SEC
PANews reported on June 28 that according to The block, Ripple has decided to withdraw its cross-appeal in the case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A cross-appeal
U
$0.01215
-6.39%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 08:59
Bitcoin ATM operator Bitcoin Depot: US law enforcement officers using violence to retrieve cash from ATMs is an act of exceeding their authority
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Decrypt, last week, Texas police used power tools to withdraw $32,000 from Bitcoin Depot's Bitcoin ATM. Chris Ryan, chief legal officer of
ACT
$0.03875
-1.22%
POWER
$0.0123
+1.65%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 08:49
Meta seeks $29 billion in funding for AI data centers
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Sina Finance, Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms is seeking to raise $29 billion for AI data centers to fund its comprehensive advancement of artificial
FUND
$0.0272
-2.82%
AI
$0.1102
+1.56%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 08:33
Trending News
More
The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061
Germany’s Deutsche Bank targets 2026 launch for crypto custody services
Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged
Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC
Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M