Michael Saylor: Strategy generated 7.8% BTC return in the second quarter
PANews reported on July 1 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), posted on the X platform that MSTR generated a 7.8% BTC yield in the second quarter,
PANews
2025/07/01 19:05
A whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage.
PANews
2025/07/01 18:59
Will the SEC Approve Grayscale’s Five Crypto Spot ETF? Live Updates Before July 2 Deadline As Bitcoin ETFs Record 15 Days of Inflows
Grayscale started its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion journey back in 2024, when the first Bitcoin spot ETFs were approved . The firm’s goal is to transform the GDLC fund, which now tracks a mix of five crypto assets in various weights, into a spot ETF. So far, the SEC has not decided on the matter, but after the latest amendment submitted by Grayscale, the monetary watchdog has until Wednesday, July 2, to issue a statement. Keep up with the latest updates on Grayscale’s ETF application below. Could this be the first time Solana , XRP , and ADA make it into an ETF? Latest Updates on Grayscale’s Five Crypto Spot ETF Application:
CryptoNews
2025/07/01 18:57
South Africa's state power company Eskom seeks to support Bitcoin mining and other businesses to cope with operational crisis
PANews reported on July 1 that according to MSN, South Africa's national power company Eskom is considering supporting Bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence and data center businesses to cope with the
PANews
2025/07/01 18:55
Trump-linked Bitcoin mining firm Hut 8 plans to open office in Dubai
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cryptonews, Hut 8, a North American Bitcoin mining company, registered last week to set up a new office in the Dubai International
PANews
2025/07/01 18:38
Over 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, down 10.5% from May
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cointelegraph, more than 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, a decrease of 10.5% from May.
PANews
2025/07/01 18:31
Bloomberg: Deutsche Bank plans to launch cryptocurrency custody service in 2026
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter revealed that Deutsche Bank AG plans to launch a digital asset custody service next year and
PANews
2025/07/01 18:28
Pantera Capital Launches Digital Asset Reserve Fund, Now Open to Investors
PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Pantera Capital announced that it has created a fund to provide investors with investment opportunities in digital asset reserves. The
PANews
2025/07/01 18:24
Trump's second son hints at possible run for US presidency
PANews reported on July 1 that according to reports from the British Guardian and Agence France-Presse, Eric Trump, the second son of US President Trump, recently hinted that he or
PANews
2025/07/01 18:12
What will the macro environment look like next? Analyzing four possible scenarios
A choice at a crossroads The market is holding its breath, almost regarding the Fed's rate cut as the starting gun for a new round of asset mania. However, a
PANews
2025/07/01 18:00
