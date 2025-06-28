MEXC Exchange
The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space
PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin retweeted on the X platform that the Ethereum client Geth v.1.16.0 has released an archive node based on PBSS, which
PANews
2025/06/28 17:41
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Uptopia is a blockchain game launch and promotion platform built on the Base network. It helps games attract liquidity, use game tokens and social graphs to grow their audience. The project has raised $4 million from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, The Spartan Group and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities […] Сообщение Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/28 17:36
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks
PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article titled "Does digital identity still have risks even after ZK wrapping?", which pointed out that ZK-wrapping solves
PANews
2025/06/28 17:29
Trump's T1 phone removes the words "Made in the USA" and changes it to "Proudly Designed in the USA"
PAnews reported on June 28 that according to the Trump Mobile website, the description of Trump Mobile T1 as "Made in the USA" has been deleted, and replaced with vague
PANews
2025/06/28 17:24
Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Yahoo Finance, the recent US budget bill "The Big Beautiful Bill" is likely to pass the vote and become law. Federal Reserve
PANews
2025/06/28 17:15
Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems
According to PANews on June 28, Vitalik tweeted that although dual governance is not perfect, it can solve some important problems. Dual governance provides an additional independent defense layer to
PANews
2025/06/28 16:45
Bitcoin Treasury, a listed company, has completed the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan and currently holds 771.37 Bitcoins
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Globenewswire, the Canadian-listed Bitcoin Treasury Corporation announced that the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan has been completed. The company acquired
PANews
2025/06/28 16:22
This Ethereum token could deliver a 25,000% rally, still affordable below $0.0020
Ethereum gains steam in 2025, but LILPEPE steals spotlight with Layer-2 tech and 25,000x growth potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 16:18
The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion
Europe is building what the old industry won’t: platforms grounded in a player-first, developer-first philosophy— better and radically different systems
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 15:50
While Trump’s memecoin loses steam, whales are quietly buying this new $0.0009 rocket
As a leading memecoin fades, whales shift focus to a rising $0.0009 token with breakout potential in 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 15:45
Trending News
The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061
Germany’s Deutsche Bank targets 2026 launch for crypto custody services
Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged
Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC
Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M