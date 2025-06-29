MEXC Exchange
CICADA Finance, the first DeFi project to use USD1 to complete over-raising of US$18 million, set off a market boom
PANews reported on June 29 that CICADA Finance announced the completion of Fair Launch, achieving an oversubscription of US$18 million, becoming the first DeFi financing case based on USD1, and
PANews
2025/06/29 17:06
BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, the Bank for International Settlements said that Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions does not threaten its independence.
PANews
2025/06/29 17:06
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Stablecoins are a tool for financial development, not a tool for making money
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Ta Kung Pao, Hong Kong Financial Services and Treasury Secretary Paul Hui said on a TV program today (29th) that digital assets
PANews
2025/06/29 17:04
Today's Fear and Greed Index is 68, and market sentiment is still in a greedy state
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Alternative data, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index rose to 68 today, compared to 65 yesterday, and market sentiment is still in
PANews
2025/06/29 16:50
Minsheng Securities: Stablecoins cannot save the dollar from dire straits in the short term
PANews reported on June 29 that according to the financial sector, Minsheng Securities released a research report saying that at least in the short term, stablecoins cannot save the dollar's
PANews
2025/06/29 16:25
The US non-farm payrolls report for June will be released in advance next week
PANews reported on June 29 that due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on July 3 (Thursday).
PANews
2025/06/29 16:23
Iranian Crypto Exchange Nobitex to Start Displaying User Wallet Balances in Phases
PANews reported on June 29 that Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex tweeted that it will begin to restore the display of user wallet balances in stages. The process is being carried
PANews
2025/06/29 15:44
Report: 27% of Koreans aged 20-50 hold cryptocurrencies, 70% interested in expanding their investments
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cointelegrap, according to a new report released by Hana Financial Research Institute, "2050 Generation Virtual Asset Investment Trends", more than a quarter
PANews
2025/06/29 15:26
Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Stablecoins have the potential to revolutionize payment and capital market activities, including cross-border payments
PANews reported on June 29 that Hong Kong SAR Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in a statement that financial technology has great potential in cross-border trade applications, and
PANews
2025/06/29 15:04
Digital bank Revolut acquires Argentina's Cetelem bank
PANews reported on June 29 that according to CrowdfundInsider, digital bank Revolut announced the acquisition of Banco Cetelem Argentina, a small local bank owned by French banking giant BNP Paribas.
PANews
2025/06/29 14:46
