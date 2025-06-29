2025-07-01 Tuesday

Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, citing the Wall Street Journal, Trump talked to Warsh about replacing Powell in February and March this year, but Warsh advised
PANews2025/06/29 22:35
Opinion: Stablecoins are becoming the “default settlement layer” of the Internet

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cointelegraph, Alchemy Engineering Director Noam Hurwitz said that stablecoins have become the mainstay of Internet payments, and their adoption rate has now
PANews2025/06/29 22:16
Data: SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which SUI unlocks about $122.8 million

PANews reported on June 29 that Token Unlocks data showed that SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Sui (SUI) will unlock
PANews2025/06/29 21:29
While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

As XRP struggles to hold the $2.20 level and Bitcoin and Ethereum trade flat, lesser-known meme coins are stealing the spotlight.
Crypto.news2025/06/29 21:12
OpenAI reaches custom AI partnership agreements with the U.S. Department of Defense, Indian government, and Grab

PANews reported on June 29 that according to The Information, OpenAI has reached customized artificial intelligence cooperation agreements with the US Department of Defense, the Indian government, and Grab. It
PANews2025/06/29 21:09
Trader Eugene: I have already bought some altcoins and expect them to rise soon

PANews reported on June 29 that trader Eugene posted on his personal channel, "I'm long on some altcoins - I have a hunch that there will be a big rise
PANews2025/06/29 20:58
Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee increases its holdings by 20 BTC, now holding a total of 54 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee announced that it had increased its holdings by 20 BTC and now holds 54 BTC. The company's shareholders' meeting
PANews2025/06/29 20:37
Poll: Trump's approval rating drops to historic low

PANews reported on June 29 that according to a report by Reference News citing the website of Newsweek, the latest Newsweek poll shows that US President Trump's approval rating has
PANews2025/06/29 20:14
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week

PANews reported on June 29 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, writing: “21 years later, you’ll
PANews2025/06/29 20:03
OneKey: We have never organized or manipulated any public opinion attacks. OneKey resources have no connection with Resupply.

PANews reported on June 29 that crypto wallet provider OneKey released a statement on the X platform regarding recent false accusations against OneKey, saying that it had never instigated, organized
PANews2025/06/29 19:52

Trending News

The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061

Germany’s Deutsche Bank targets 2026 launch for crypto custody services

Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged

Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC

Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M