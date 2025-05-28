MEXC Exchange
Playing with Cookie Snaps: A hardcore interaction guide for three popular projects
Kill four birds with one stone: Get Snaps while completing Spark lending mining × Newton agent × Union cross-chain interaction.
PANews
2025/05/29 17:33
PA Daily | Trump posted a picture of PEPE and himself on Truth Social; Plume co-founder Eugene unfortunately passed away earlier this week
Vance predicted that the number of Bitcoin holders in the United States will double, claiming that he still holds a considerable amount of Bitcoin; Musk denied that the deal between xAI and Telegram had been signed, and the price of TON tokens fell accordingly; James Wynn's high-leverage operations have given up all of his $87 million in profits and lost $3 million in principal.
PANews
2025/05/29 17:30
Ripple steps out of SEC's shadow: Middle East becomes strategic location, listed company pushes XRP reserves to attract Saudi prince to invest
While reaching a settlement with the SEC, Ripple is rapidly restarting its global expansion in the Middle East, with Dubai becoming a key location for its layout of tokenized real-world assets. At the same time, on May 29, Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International announced the completion of a $121 million private placement financing, and will transform into a crypto asset reserve strategy centered on XRP, with Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Abdulaziz Al Saud leading the investment with $100 million.
PANews
2025/05/29 15:58
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.29)
Virtuals ecosystem continues to rise
PANews
2025/05/29 10:18
Standard Chartered Bank Report: Is Solana Becoming a “Meme Chain” and Facing a Growth Dilemma?
Solana may be evolving into a "single-function platform" focused solely on generating and trading Meme coins, and as Meme coin trading volumes decline, Solana may find it difficult to maintain momentum.
PANews
2025/05/28 18:00
PA Daily | BlackRock recommends allocating 2% of the portfolio to Bitcoin; SharpLink makes a $425 million bet on ETH reserves
Grayscale established the "AI Crypto Sector" as the sixth cryptocurrency classification standard; a whale withdrew 1,200 BTC from Binance, worth $130.6 million; Strive completed $750 million in financing to advance the "excess return" Bitcoin strategy.
PANews
2025/05/28 17:30
ETH version of MicroStrategy is here! US-listed SharpLink received over $400 million in funding from Ethereum supporters and was once on the verge of delisting
SharpLink Gaming, a small US stock company that was previously little-known and whose stock price was on the verge of delisting, has become the focus of attention in the crypto market because it received $425 million in financing from heavyweight crypto institutions such as ConsenSys and plans to purchase a large amount of ETH as its main treasury reserve asset.
PANews
2025/05/28 15:10
A quick look at Loud: An experiment in a decentralized attention market that rewards voices with transaction fees
Loud is an experimental project centered around the $LOUD token, exploring whether attention can be directly converted into value.
PANews
2025/05/28 13:19
What are the whales on the blockchain secretly buying? Bitget reveals its coin listing mechanism
The on-chain world is moving towards a new stage of "high-density interaction", and CeFi (centralized finance) is also facing a continuous impact on the on-chain ecosystem. Users are no longer satisfied with simple transactions, but are pursuing to quickly capture on-chain opportunities under the premise of safety and convenience. CEXs including Bitget have keenly captured the potential of the on-chain economy and are trying to bridge the gap between CeFi and DeFi with a more friendly product form.
PANews
2025/05/28 11:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.28)
Raydium’s DEX accounts for more than 50% on sol
PANews
2025/05/28 10:39
